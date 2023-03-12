While hearty and high-calorie dishes and stews are on the menu in the winter months, the desire for lighter salads and dishes increases in spring. In the most beautiful season, there are endless types of fruit and vegetables that can be prepared in a variety of ways and taste really delicious. How about a crisp and refreshing fennel salad with oranges, for example? Whether as a light lunch or dinner or as a small side dish – this salad is guaranteed to be the new favorite of the whole family, I promise.

Fennel salad with oranges recipe

The recipe for Fennel Salad with Oranges is actually super easy and takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. Wonderfully crunchy and with a refreshing orange dressing – the perfect accompaniment to a delicious salmon from the oven.

Ingredients for 4 servings

450 grams of fennel bulbs

200 grams of oranges

90 grams of arugula or baby spinach

Orange vinaigrette:

30ml olive oil

20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

20 ml freshly squeezed orange juice

10 grams of Dijon mustard

salt and pepper

Cut and prepare the fennel

Before you prepare the fennel salad with oranges, we will briefly explain how to cut the fennel.

Rinse the fennel thoroughly under water and cut off the green with sharp water.

Halve the fennel and rinse again.

Next, cut out the stalk and slice or slice the fennel into very thin strips.

You can also cut the stalks of the fennel into small pieces and eat them without any problems.

Serve the fennel salad with oranges

Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl.

Cut the fennel according to the instructions above.

Peel the oranges and cut into medium-sized pieces.

Mix the rocket, fennel and orange slices in a large bowl and drizzle with the dressing.

Enjoy!

Here’s a little tip – the fennel salad with oranges and apples tastes even more refreshing!

Warm fennel salad with oranges

Have you ever eaten grilled fennel? If not, then you’ve really missed something! This warm fennel salad with oranges is the perfect accompaniment to a juicy grilled steak.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

2 medium-sized fennel bulbs

3 oranges, peeled and cut into chunks

30 grams of flaked almonds or other nuts of your choice

1/2 bunch fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

Orange vinaigrette:

The juice and zest of 1 orange

20 ml olive oil

20 grams of Dijon mustard

10 grams of honey

Preparation:

Mix the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and set aside.

Cut the fennel into thick slices and brush both sides with olive oil.

Grill the fennel slices for 3-4 minutes per side.

In a large bowl, mix together the fennel, oranges, almonds, and mint and dress with the vinaigrette.

Enjoy!

Delicious variations to try

The fennel salad with oranges is one of those dishes that you can prepare and expand in different ways to your heart’s content. Below we have a few variations for you that you will surely love.