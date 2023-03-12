While hearty and high-calorie dishes and stews are on the menu in the winter months, the desire for lighter salads and dishes increases in spring. In the most beautiful season, there are endless types of fruit and vegetables that can be prepared in a variety of ways and taste really delicious. How about a crisp and refreshing fennel salad with oranges, for example? Whether as a light lunch or dinner or as a small side dish – this salad is guaranteed to be the new favorite of the whole family, I promise.
Fennel salad with oranges recipe
The recipe for Fennel Salad with Oranges is actually super easy and takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. Wonderfully crunchy and with a refreshing orange dressing – the perfect accompaniment to a delicious salmon from the oven.
Ingredients for 4 servings
- 450 grams of fennel bulbs
- 200 grams of oranges
- 90 grams of arugula or baby spinach
Orange vinaigrette:
- 30ml olive oil
- 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 20 ml freshly squeezed orange juice
- 10 grams of Dijon mustard
- salt and pepper
Cut and prepare the fennel
Before you prepare the fennel salad with oranges, we will briefly explain how to cut the fennel.
- Rinse the fennel thoroughly under water and cut off the green with sharp water.
- Halve the fennel and rinse again.
- Next, cut out the stalk and slice or slice the fennel into very thin strips.
- You can also cut the stalks of the fennel into small pieces and eat them without any problems.
Serve the fennel salad with oranges
- Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl.
- Cut the fennel according to the instructions above.
- Peel the oranges and cut into medium-sized pieces.
- Mix the rocket, fennel and orange slices in a large bowl and drizzle with the dressing.
- Enjoy!
- Here’s a little tip – the fennel salad with oranges and apples tastes even more refreshing!
Warm fennel salad with oranges
Have you ever eaten grilled fennel? If not, then you’ve really missed something! This warm fennel salad with oranges is the perfect accompaniment to a juicy grilled steak.
Ingredients for 4 servings:
- 2 medium-sized fennel bulbs
- 3 oranges, peeled and cut into chunks
- 30 grams of flaked almonds or other nuts of your choice
- 1/2 bunch fresh mint, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper
Orange vinaigrette:
- The juice and zest of 1 orange
- 20 ml olive oil
- 20 grams of Dijon mustard
- 10 grams of honey
Preparation:
- Mix the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and set aside.
- Cut the fennel into thick slices and brush both sides with olive oil.
- Grill the fennel slices for 3-4 minutes per side.
- In a large bowl, mix together the fennel, oranges, almonds, and mint and dress with the vinaigrette.
- Enjoy!
Delicious variations to try
The fennel salad with oranges is one of those dishes that you can prepare and expand in different ways to your heart’s content. Below we have a few variations for you that you will surely love.
- Do as the Italians do and prepare the fennel salad with oranges and olives. Add some chopped fresh dill and a delicious mustard dressing and you’re done!
- Or why not make a citrus Greek salad by adding feta. Red onions, oregano and some garlic create a Mediterranean flair.
- The fennel salad with oranges and pomegranate tastes particularly delicious.