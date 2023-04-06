You asked us for ideas for easy and quick appetizers and here is our favorite recipe! Spring is officially asparagus season and if you’re like us, you can’t wait to try out all the different asparagus recipes. How about starting with this crunchy green asparagus and tomato salad? So easy and full of flavor – you will definitely make it again and again, trust us!

Light salad with green asparagus and tomatoes

We don’t know about you, but after all those chocolate bunnies and crunchy Easter egg cookies, we’d like something light and low in calories. Nice and crunchy, super tasty and ready in less than 30 minutes – this salad with green asparagus and tomatoes tastes great as a quick appetizer for Easter, as well as for lunch or dinner during the week.

Ingredients for the asparagus salad

You only need a few ingredients to make this Green Asparagus Salad, but together they create a great combination of textures and flavors.

Salat:

900 grams of fresh green asparagus

450 grams of cherry tomatoes

150 grams of feta cheese

100 grams of raw walnuts

Balsamic-Vinaigrette:

50 ml Balsamic-Essig

30ml olive oil

20 grams of Dijon mustard

10 grams of honey

1 garlic cloves

salt and pepper

preparation