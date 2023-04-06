You asked us for ideas for easy and quick appetizers and here is our favorite recipe! Spring is officially asparagus season and if you’re like us, you can’t wait to try out all the different asparagus recipes. How about starting with this crunchy green asparagus and tomato salad? So easy and full of flavor – you will definitely make it again and again, trust us!
Light salad with green asparagus and tomatoes
We don’t know about you, but after all those chocolate bunnies and crunchy Easter egg cookies, we’d like something light and low in calories. Nice and crunchy, super tasty and ready in less than 30 minutes – this salad with green asparagus and tomatoes tastes great as a quick appetizer for Easter, as well as for lunch or dinner during the week.
Ingredients for the asparagus salad
You only need a few ingredients to make this Green Asparagus Salad, but together they create a great combination of textures and flavors.
Salat:
- 900 grams of fresh green asparagus
- 450 grams of cherry tomatoes
- 150 grams of feta cheese
- 100 grams of raw walnuts
Balsamic-Vinaigrette:
- 50 ml Balsamic-Essig
- 30ml olive oil
- 20 grams of Dijon mustard
- 10 grams of honey
- 1 garlic cloves
- salt and pepper
preparation
- Fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Meanwhile, for the vinaigrette, put the balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Simmer balsamic for 3-4 minutes until reduced by half.
- Pour into a bowl. Add olive oil, mustard, honey, chopped garlic clove and season with salt and pepper.
- Whisk the vinaigrette well with a fork and place in the fridge.
- Wash and drain the asparagus and cut off the ends.
- Put asparagus spears in the pot and cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Drain asparagus and immediately cool in ice water.
- Lightly toast the walnuts in a dry pan until they begin to smell pleasant.
- Combine asparagus, tomatoes, and walnuts in a large salad bowl and sprinkle with feta cheese.
- Drizzle with the balsamic vinaigrette and voilà – your delicious salad with green asparagus, tomatoes and feta is ready!