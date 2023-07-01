Delicious recipe for grandma’s classic!

Ice-cold and refreshing summer drinks and cocktails are simply part of it and provide a wonderful way to cool down in the heat. Classics like Aperol Spritz, Hugo and Co. always work, but we at Deavita are passionate hobby bartenders and love to mix our drinks ourselves from time to time. So that it never gets boring and to discover new tastes, you need a large selection of different liqueurs. And since we love cherries more than anything, we want to make cherry liqueur ourselves this year! The grandma’s classic tastes irresistibly delicious and is also a great way to use the juicy fruits. Let’s get started and be sure to save our cherry liqueur recipe!

Make your own cherry liqueur

In summer we just can’t get enough of delicious cherries and we become obsessed with the little fruits. But sometimes we buy more than we can eat and don’t know what to do with it. If you’re tired of cherry pie, you’ve come to the right place! In order to use cherries, we explain below how you can easily make grandma’s cherry liqueur yourself! Whether you use sweet or sour cherries is entirely up to you.

Ingredients for 2 bottles

1 kilogram of cherries 100 grams of candy sugar 500 ml of vodka or grain

preparation

Wash the cherries and drain well. Remove the stems and stone the cherries. Rinse two jars well with hot water. Place the cherries and rock candy in the glasses and top up with vodka or Korn until the cherries are completely covered. Seal airtight and let the mixture steep in a cool, dark place for at least 4 weeks. Shake vigorously several times in between. Sieve the mixture through a sieve and then pour it into clean bottles. Seal airtight and voilà – it’s that easy to make cherry liqueur yourself! You can either serve the cherries from the batch with the liqueur as a summer punch or use them for cakes, muffins and the like.

Prepare cherry liqueur in the Thermomix

Cherry liqueur can be prepared even faster and easier in the Thermomix.

Ingredients

500 grams of cherries 120 grams of sugar 150 ml of white rum or vodka 40 ml of freshly squeezed lemon juice

preparation

First pit the cherries in the Thermomix. To do this, place the cherries in the mixing bowl and pit them for 3 minutes/reverse/speed 4. Press the mass through a coarse sieve so that only the seeds remain in the sieve. Place pitted cherries, sugar and lemon juice in mixing bowl and blend 8 seconds/speed 10. Then place the rum in the mixing bowl and mix again for 40 seconds/speed 10. Pour the cherry liqueur into clean bottles and leave to infuse for at least 4 weeks.

