It’s wild garlic season right now, and the wild herb is sprouting everywhere. Whether from your own garden or from the forest, wild garlic always tastes good and you can add it to various recipes. Today there is a recipe for delicious wild garlic bread with parmesan that you can prepare in less than an hour! Enjoy your meal!

Recipe for wild garlic bread with Parmesan without yeast

Have you harvested plenty of fresh wild garlic and are just wondering how to process it? Before you freeze most of it, we advise you to bake a tasty wild garlic bread with Parmesan. The recipe is quick because the dough doesn’t contain yeast and you don’t have to wait for it to rise. Try this aromatic spring bread for yourself!

Tipp: You can replace the parmesan with another hard cheese of your choice.

Ingredients

400g flour (wheat or spelt), plus extra for dusting

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 bunch of fresh wild garlic, approx. 50 g

300ml buttermilk

100g parmesan, grated

Wild garlic bread preparation

Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan oven) and dust a baking sheet with flour. Wash the wild garlic, pat dry and chop finely. Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir in most of the wild garlic and grated cheese, reserving a small portion for sprinkling. Make a well in the center and add the buttermilk. Mix the ingredients lightly by hand until just combined, then dust the work surface with flour and dump the dough out. Add a little more milk if necessary. Shape into a ball and cut a cross at the top. Brush with a little milk and sprinkle with the remaining wild garlic and cheese. Place the loaf on the floured baking sheet and place in the oven. Bake at 200ºC for 20 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 180ºC and bake for a further 15 minutes, until the loaf is crispy and sounds hollow. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before eating.

The wild garlic bread tastes best freshly baked and warm, brushed with butter or with a stew, but you can also warm up and enjoy leftovers the next day.