Whether it’s crispy Easter biscuits, chocolate bunnies or a fluffy yeast plait – everything your heart desires is usually served up properly on Easter. For us personally there is hardly anything nicer than sitting together with our loved ones on Sunday morning and enjoying the time. The Easter brunch is the ideal occasion to celebrate Easter with friends and families and to spoil them with culinary delights. Are you the host this year? Then you are right with us! Whether sweet or savory – with our delicious recipes and tips, the Easter brunch 2023 will be a real taste experience! Let’s go – enjoy it and we wish you a nice Easter!

What should not be missing from the Easter brunch 2023?

Brunch is a larger meal that consists of classic breakfast items and hot lunches or small bites. An extensive and delicious Easter brunch 2023 is therefore perfect for spending Easter Sunday with friends and families. What you serve is usually up to you, but the most important thing is to be mindful of your guests’ preferences and make sure there’s something for everyone. In addition to some classics such as Easter egg cookies, there are plenty of delicacies that make the Easter brunch 2023 something very special. So that everyone is well fed and satisfied at the end, we have put together a small list for you with some elements and dishes that should not be missing from any brunch.

Large selection of bread and rolls

Various cheese and cold cuts

Savory and sweet dips and spreads

Butter, jam, honey and Co.

Various egg dishes (after all, you are guaranteed to have plenty of Easter eggs left over)

Small muffins or cakes

waffles or pancakes

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Salad

coffee and tea

smoothies, juices

Tasty cocktails

As you can see, the sky is the limit when it comes to Easter brunch! If you also want to keep the little ones busy on Easter Sunday and have fun with them, then you can bake with the children at Easter. However, try not to overdo it and offer as much as can be eaten.

Sweet recipes for Easter brunch 2023

Okay, you already know what must not be missing for the Easter brunch 2023. So that you don’t have to spend hours looking for recipes, we have prepared some great delicacies that are guaranteed to please everyone!

Puff pastry bunnies with Nutella filling

Quick to make, super tasty and a cute eye-catcher – these puff pastry bunnies with Nutella filling are just perfect for Easter brunch 2023!

Ingredients:

2 rolls of puff pastry

1 egg yolk for brushing

400 grams of Nutella or another chocolate spread

powdered sugar for sprinkling

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Unroll one roll of puff pastry and spread generously with Nutella.

Place the second roll of puff pastry on top and press down lightly.

Cut out bunnies with a bunny cutter and place on the baking sheet.

Brush with the egg yolk and bake for about 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Then sprinkle with icing sugar and your puff pastry bunnies are done!

Vegan Chocolate Nests

And here’s a healthier version of a popular delicacy! These vegan chocolate nests are prepared in less than 10 minutes and will be the absolute highlight at Easter brunch 2023! And the best? The recipe is super easy and ideal if you want to prepare something for Easter with the kids.

Ingredients:

200 grams of dark chocolate

80 Gramm gepuffter Amaranth

Vegan mini chocolate eggs or other toppings of your choice

Preparation:

Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a water bath.

Add the puffed amaranth and mix well.

Pour the chocolate mixture into small muffin molds and top with mini eggs.

Place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes.

Enjoy!

Brownie dessert in a glass

At the Easter brunch 2023 it can be something very special and this brownie dessert in a glass will surely inspire everyone!

Ingredients:

1 brownie recipe of your choice (our 3-ingredient brownies taste really good)

300 grams of cream cheese

100 Gramm Mascarpone

50 grams of powdered sugar

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Sandwich biscuits for the ears

Preparation:

Bake brownies according to recipe and let cool completely.

Mix cream cheese, mascarpone, powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth.

Cut the brownies into small pieces and layer in 4 glasses, alternating with the cream.

Finally, stick the biscuits inside and keep in the fridge until ready to serve.

French toast sticks with cinnamon

French toast, waffles or a pancake casserole are the breakfast classics par excellence! However, our French Toast Sticks with cinnamon taste just as good and are a great addition to Easter brunch!

Ingredients:

4 thick slices of white bread

50ml milk

70 grams of sugar

40 Gramm Butter

2 Owner

1 tsp cinnamon

Preparation:

Remove the crust with a knife and cut the bread slices and into 3 sticks of equal thickness.

Whisk eggs and milk in a bowl.

Whisk together the cinnamon and sugar in a separate bowl.

Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Dip the bread stick in the egg mixture and fry until golden brown while turning.

While still hot, dip into the cinnamon mixture and serve with maple syrup, if desired.

Hearty Easter Brunch Recipes

Of course, for a successful Easter brunch 2023 you also need a few hearty dishes and these recipes satisfy absolutely all culinary wishes!

Tulip bouquet with stuffed tomatoes

That’s what we call an eye-catcher recipe! This bouquet of tulips with stuffed tomatoes looks really great and can also be prepared the day before – perfect for Easter brunch 2023!

Ingredients:

10 cherry tomatoes

10 balls of mini mozzarella

10 spring onions

Preparation:

Score the bottom of the tomatoes crosswise with a sharp knife and gently push apart.

Remove the seeds and fill the tomatoes with mini mozzarella.

Remove the outer layers of the spring onions and insert a wooden skewer.

Stick the spring onions onto the tomatoes from below and arrange them on a plate like a bouquet.

Avocado egg salad

In addition to our recipe for brine eggs, this creamy avocado egg salad is a great way to use up leftover Easter eggs.

Ingredients:

1 large ripe avocado, diced small

4 hard-boiled eggs, roughly diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

30 grams of Greek yogurt

1/2 bunch of chives, finely chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Enjoy!

Stuffed egg chicks

And here’s a great and fun recipe to make something for Easter brunch with the kids! These stuffed egg chicks look cute and taste really good.

Ingredients:

8 hard-boiled eggs

90 Gramm Mayonnaise

20 grams of Dijon mustard

2 black olives, cut into small squares

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Peel the eggs and cut off the top.

Carefully remove the yolks and whisk in a bowl with the mustard and mayonnaise. Use a little more mayonnaise if needed.

Season the mixture with salt and pepper and fill into a piping bag with a round nozzle.

Fill the eggs with the mixture and place two pieces of olives for the eyes.

Place the egg lid on top and your stuffed egg chicks are ready!

Toast muffins with ham and cheese

Wonderfully crispy and irresistibly delicious – these toast muffins with ham and cheese will be the absolute highlight at Easter brunch 2023, we promise!

Ingredients:

10 Sandwich-Toast

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 Owner

100ml milk

60 grams of Gouda, grated

60 grams of ham, diced

salt and pepper

Preparation: