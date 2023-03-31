Whether it’s fudgy brownies, crunchy biscuits or a piece of crumble cake – afternoon coffee tastes so much better with a delicious dessert, doesn’t it? And since we finally found juicy strawberries at the market yesterday, today we treat ourselves to a delicious strawberry Swiss roll! Wonderfully airy and with a creamy filling – the classic cake can be prepared in different ways depending on the season and preferences and always provides a real taste explosion. How about a strawberry Swiss roll with mascarpone? Or would you prefer chocolate? With our recipes, no culinary wishes remain unfulfilled! So read on and enjoy!

Strawberry Swiss Roll with Mascarpone

You already know our best recipes for Easter egg cookies. However, to make Easter breakfast extra special, remember this delicious Strawberry Swiss Roll with Mascarpone!

Ingredients:

80 grams of wheat flour

80 grams of sugar

3 Owner

350 grams of fresh strawberries

50 grams of powdered sugar

The juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 TL Backpulver

400 Gramm Mascarpone

Strawberry jam

Preparation:

Wash the strawberries, cut in half and mix with 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Put the sugar and eggs in a large bowl and mix with the hand mixer for 3-4 minutes until creamy.

Add the wheat flour and baking powder and gently fold in with a silicone spatula.

Place the dough on the baking sheet and spread evenly to form a rectangle.

Bake for about 12-14 minutes.

Sprinkle a tea towel with some sugar and carefully turn the sponge cake out onto it.

Remove the parchment paper and slowly roll up the roll using the tea towel. Leave to cool completely.

Sift the strawberries through a sieve and collect the syrup.

Mix the mascarpone, powdered sugar, lemon juice and 2-3 tablespoons of the strawberry syrup in a bowl with a whisk until smooth.

Unroll the biscuit and spread with strawberry jam.

Spread the mascarpone cream on top and top with strawberries.

Gently roll up the roll and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Sprinkle with icing sugar if you like, cut into pieces and your strawberry Swiss roll with mascarpone is ready!

Swiss roll with cream and strawberries

Name a better duo than fresh strawberries and whipped cream! This delicious strawberry Swiss roll with cream filling is just the perfect dessert to enjoy the sunny spring days.

Ingredients biscuit dough:

5 eggs + 1 yolk

150 grams of wheat flour

150 grams of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

1 TL Backpulver

Cream filling:

400 grams fresh strawberries, diced small

450 grams of cream

2 packs of whipped cream

150 grams of strawberry jam

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Beat the eggs and egg yolks in a bowl with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes until fluffy.

Mix the salt, sugar and vanilla sugar in a separate bowl and gradually add to the egg mixture. Beat for 4-5 minutes until you get a thick and fluffy mass.

Put the wheat flour and baking powder in the bowl and mix well.

Spread the dough onto the prepared baking sheet to form a rectangle and bake for about 12-13 minutes.

Remove the Swiss roll from the baking sheet and carefully turn out onto a piece of baking paper. Leave to cool completely.

Whip the cream with a hand mixer for 2-3 minutes, add the cream stiffener and whip until stiff.

Spread jam on sponge roll and spread cream on top.

Top with strawberries and roll up carefully.

Place the strawberry Swiss roll with cream in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Enjoy!

Chocolate Strawberry Swiss Roll

Attention chocolate fans! This irresistibly delicious Chocolate Strawberry Swiss Roll will definitely become your new favorite dessert!

Ingredients biscuit dough:

100 grams of wheat flour

30 grams of cocoa powder

100 grams of sugar

4 Owner

1 TL Backpulver

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Strawberry filling:

100 Gramm Mascarpone

100 grams of cream

300 grams of low-fat quark

50 grams of sugar

2 packs of gelatine fix

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

400 grams strawberries, diced small

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until creamy.

Mix wheat flour, cocoa and baking powder in a separate bowl and gradually add to the egg mixture.

Mix everything to a smooth dough and spread on the baking sheet to form a rectangle.

Bake for about 12-14 minutes and turn out onto a towel sprinkled with sugar.

Roll up slowly and let cool completely.

Whip the cream with a hand mixer until stiff and gradually trickle in the gelatine fix.

Mix the low-fat quark, mascarpone, vanilla extract and lemon juice in a separate bowl until smooth and carefully fold in the cream.

Spread the Swiss roll with the cream filling and top with strawberries.

Roll up carefully and place in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

And your chocolate and strawberry Swiss roll is ready.

Vegan sponge roll with strawberries

And here’s a great vegan strawberry Swiss roll recipe that would surely blow your mind! Super easy to make and irresistibly delicious – the perfect spring dessert!

Ingredients sponge roll:

240 grams of wheat flour

150 grams of sugar

45 grams of rapeseed oil

300 ml sparkling water

1/2 package vanilla pudding powder

1 TL Backpulver

1/2 TL Xanthan-Gummi

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A pinch of salt

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Cream filling:

400 grams of strawberries

100 grams of strawberry jam

400 grams of vegetable cream

2 packs of whipped cream

1 packet of vanilla sugar

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Whisk together wheat flour, custard powder, xanthan gum, and baking soda in a bowl.

Add the sugar, salt and baking powder and mix well.

Mix the sparkling water, apple cider vinegar and oil in a separate bowl and slowly add to the flour mixture.

Mix with a whisk to form a sticky dough and spread evenly on the baking sheet.

Bake for about 18-20 minutes and let cool slightly.

Sprinkle a tea towel with some sugar and turn out the biscuit dough onto it.

Whip the vegetable cream with the cream stabilizer and vanilla sugar in a bowl with a hand mixer until stiff.

Spread the Swiss roll with strawberry jam and spread the cream on top.

Top with strawberries and carefully roll up.

Place in the fridge for 1 hour and enjoy!

Low-calorie Swiss roll with strawberries

Healthy and low-calorie strawberry Swiss roll? Sounds too good to be true, right? The whole cake is down to just 580 calories, making it the perfect low-calorie weight-loss snack!

Ingredients:

1 egg + 1 egg white

40 grams of spelled flour

40 grams of protein powder with vanilla or strawberry flavor

60 grams of low-fat quark

25 grams of erythritol or brown sugar

1-2 tbsp almond milk

1 TL Backpulver

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Filling:

120 grams strawberries, diced small

150 grams of low-fat quark

20 Gramm Erythrit

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation: