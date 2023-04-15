Delicious recipes for breakfast or lunch

Sometimes with chocolate, fresh fruit or nuts – muffins for breakfast or as a small snack for in between always work, right? But have you ever eaten savory cheese muffins? If not, then you’ve already missed something! Full of flavor, beautifully cheesy and irresistibly delicious, these little treats are quick to prepare, making them perfect for a quick breakfast or even a light lunch to-go. Whether cheese and ham muffins, low-carb or wild garlic muffins – you will definitely bake our recipes several times! So let’s go – read on and get to the oven!

Hearty cheese muffins with herbs

The holidays are over and after all those Easter braids and quick appetizers we’re craving something lighter and this Savory Cheese Muffins recipe is just the ticket! Depending on whether you like it mild or spicy, you can use different types of cheese. Or why not a mix of everything? The recipe is super variable, so feel free to experiment a little with the ingredients.

Ingredients for 12 cheese muffins:

250 grams of wheat flour

2 Owner

150ml buttermilk

50 grams of Greek yogurt

50ml olive oil

170 grams shredded cheese of your choice (we made a mix of cheddar and mozzarella)

1 TL Backpulver

1 teaspoon fresh herbs of your choice

1 tsp salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.

Place the eggs and yogurt in a large bowl and whisk together.

Add buttermilk and olive oil and mix well.

Whisk together the wheat flour, baking powder, herbs, and salt in a separate bowl.

Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix to form a smooth batter. If the batter is too stiff, add 1-2 tbsp milk.

Fold in the cheese and pour the batter into the muffin tins.

Leave to cool slightly for about 20-25 minutes.

And your savory cheese muffins are ready!

Juicy ham and cheese muffins

A ham and cheese croissant from the bakery is probably THE breakfast classic par excellence! But how about trying our Ham and Cheese Muffins recipe for a change? Whether for breakfast, for lunch or for the next Sunday brunch – it’s always a winner!

Ingredients for 12 muffins:

400 grams of wheat flour

6 Owner

250 grams of ham, finely diced

250 grams Emmental cheese, grated

370 ml milk

1 TL Backpulver

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.

Put the eggs and milk in a bowl and mix with the whisk.

Add the wheat flour and baking powder and season with salt and pepper.

Mix well and fold in the ham and cheese.

Pour the batter into the muffin tins and bake for 20-23 minutes.

You can enjoy the ham and cheese muffins both cold and warm.

Hearty cheese muffins with wild garlic

The wild garlic season is already in full swing and it is hard to imagine our kitchen without any kitchen herb! So it only makes sense that we treat ourselves to hearty wild garlic muffins with cheese.

Ingredients for 8 muffins:

350 grams of wheat flour

3 Owner

200 grams of Greek yogurt

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 handful of wild garlic, finely chopped

200 grams of grated cheese of your choice

70 grams of butter, melted

50 grams of ham (optional)

1 TL Backpulver

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray muffin tins with cooking spray.

Whisk together the eggs, melted butter, and yogurt in a large bowl.

Mix wheat flour, baking powder, salt and pepper in a separate bowl and slowly add to the egg mixture.

Fold in the ham, cheese and wild garlic and pour the batter into the muffin tins.

Let the wild garlic muffins cook for 25-28 minutes and cool slightly.

Hearty vegetable and cheese muffins from the Thermomix

Would you like hearty cheese muffins from the Thermomix? Loaded with veggies and downright delicious – the perfect healthy lunch for the office!

Ingredients for 12 Vegetable Muffins:

240 grams of spelled flour

3 Owner

30ml olive oil

300 grams of vegetables of your choice (zucchini, carrots, kohlrabi, peppers, etc.)

100ml of water

90 grams of cheese

1 TL Backpulver

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.

Place cheese in mixing bowl and chop 7 seconds/speed 6. Decant the cheese.

Cut vegetables into large pieces, place in mixing bowl and chop 10 seconds/speed 5.

Place eggs, water and olive oil in mixing bowl and mix 30 seconds/reverse/speed 4.

Place wheat flour, baking powder and cheese in mixing bowl and mix 30 seconds/reverse/speed 4.

Pour the batter into the muffin tins and bake for about 30 minutes.

And you’re done – it’s that easy to prepare hearty cheese muffins in the Thermomix!

Savory cheese muffins with spinach

If you want to treat your family to something a little different for breakfast, we have the perfect savory cheese muffin recipe for you! With a wonderful filling of spinach, goat cheese and chives – a real dream.

Ingredients for 12 muffins:

180 grams of wheat flour

1 No

110 ml milk

40 grams of butter, melted

30 grams Parmesan, grated

60 grams of soft goat cheese

1 TL Backpulver

60 grams baby spinach, finely chopped

2 tbsp chives, finely chopped

salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.

In a bowl, whisk together the egg, butter, milk, and Parmesan.

Add wheat flour and baking powder and season with salt and pepper.

Fold in the baby spinach and chives and mix well.

Add 40 grams of goat cheese and mix again.

Pour the batter into the molds and sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese.

Bake for 15-18 minutes and let cool slightly.

Enjoy!

Low carb ham and cheese muffins

Are you currently on a diet? Then you should definitely try our recipe for low-carb ham and cheese muffins! Super flavorful and only 400 calories per serving – great for a light snack or healthy weight loss lunch.

Ingredients for 12 servings:

100 grams of grated Gouda

4 Owner

150 grams of ham, diced into small pieces

120 grams of cottage cheese

10 grams of psyllium husks

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

salt and pepper

Preparation: