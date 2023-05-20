Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese in Cannes – Specials

It was the day of Martin Scorsese and so it was. From 10 in the morning people were expected outside the Palais du Festival for star watching of the Montee des Marches and then a long wait until the afternoon for the premiere. Killers of Flower Moon, the new work by the American director, was after all the announced event in Cannes, out of competition, the coup of general delegate Thierry Fremaux.

Cannes, it’s Scorsese’s day with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

To accompany him Leonardo DiCaprio, the protagonist, with Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstonemany Native Americans with their traditional costumes, very colorful, protagonists of the film, a delegation of 150 people for the film that will be seen in Italy with 01 simultaneously worldwide on 19 October.

On the red carpet they paraded among the many stars who came to applaud Scorsese, Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire, Salma Hayek, Robbie Williams, Paul Dano, Gaspar Noe, Rossy De Palma. The public behind the fence held up placards with hearts, posters, holy cards, anything with Leo DiCaprio’s face, there were also very young girls who had arrived from Italy, all with mobile phones and notebooks ready in case there was the possibility of an autograph. something that punctually took place even if under the watchful eye of the bodyguards, in short, an incredible glance that the stars themselves photographed in contravention of the rigid rule of the festival which does not want photos on the red carpet.

In the hall for the great director, 80 years old with an indomitable passion for cinema, the entire audience of the Grand Theater Lumiere, full in every order and degree of seats, applauded him for a long time in a standing ovation, which he reciprocated by going to shake many hands of his colleagues, such as Costa Gavras, Claude Lelouch, Alfonso Cuaron in the front row to greet him. This is the eighth film in the Cannes selection for Scorsese who won the Palme d’Or for Taxi Driver in 1976, the best director award in 1986 for Out of Hours. So this is a truly eventful return.