by admin
This fall, it looks like it could be an era, with plenty of major releases looking pretty good. But over the past few months, one game after another has been delayed, like ARC Raiders, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Fortalk, Hogwarts Legacy, Metal Slug Tactics, Redfall, STALKER2: Heart of Chornobyl, Starfield, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide…to name a few.

Now, another game has moved to 2023, this time Keoken Interactive and Frontier Foundry’s Delivery’s Delivery Us Mars, which will be released on February 4 instead of its original September release date. In a message on Twitter, the developer explained:

“It’s important to us that the experience is the best it can be at launch. With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision together to push the launch date back to February 2, 2023.

Save Us Mars will still be out during next week’s Game Show in Cologne, though, and as always, we’d rather have a great game late than a mediocre game today.

