Delivery Bottleneck Act can only be the beginning – more appreciation for pharmacies…

From the point of view of the pharmacists, the Supply Bottleneck Act passed by the Bundestag on Friday has good and bad points. On the one hand, it is to be welcomed that the members of the Bundestag in particular have ensured at the last minute that pharmacies are given more freedom to deal with the bottleneck crisis. At the same time, the pharmacists criticize both the Federal Government and the Bundestag for not giving the almost 18,000 pharmacy teams adequate appreciation or adequate remuneration and thus not offering any future prospects for a nationwide supply of medicines. Therefore, the pharmacists will continue to do everything in their power to ensure that their own young pharmaceutical talent can still set up and operate pharmacies in the future in order to provide optimal care for patients. That is the tenor of a video message from Gabriele Regina Overwiening, President of the ABDA – Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations, which today after the 2nd/3rd reading of the Supply Bottleneck Act (“ALBVVG”) was published in the Bundestag.

“It is immensely important to fully relieve the pharmacy teams, give us significantly more decision-making powers and finally reward the pharmacies appropriately for their efforts. In this regard, we have received contradictory signals from the traffic light coalition,” says Overwiening in relation to the Supply Bottleneck Act. “On the one hand, we see that the members of the Bundestag have recognized and acknowledged the level of stress in our teams. It is extremely bitter that the federal government has not understood that local pharmacies need financial support. The 50 cents that have now been decided for bottleneck management are and will remain a disregard for our work.” The fact that the minister responsible, Karl Lauterbach, is apparently more willing to invest hundreds of millions of euros in superfluous health kiosks is causing irritation and concern among pharmacists. Overwiening continues: “It must still be worthwhile for young people in five or ten years to set up a pharmacy and run it for several decades. We owe it to our patients, but also to our own offspring, that we for We are fighting for the preservation of local supply by our pharmacies. That is why we will repeatedly point out our demands during the summer break as part of targeted actions and stand together to roll out a new wave of protests in the autumn. But we are still ready to talk.”

