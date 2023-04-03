“I’m sorry, I don’t have that with me.” Anyone standing in the pharmacy with a prescription these days often needs luck to get the medication they want. Because: Numerous preparations, including various children’s medicines such as fever juices, are in short supply, and cancer medicines and “classics” such as ibuprofen and paracetamol are also affected. The supply situation is tense – there are bottlenecks for a total of 460 medicines (as of April 3, 2023). These are on the List of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). It stocks medicines with supply bottlenecks based on the reports from the manufacturers and the data from the federal medicines and application database (AmAnDa).

460 medicines in short supply – and this is just the beginning

And that’s not all. Because: It does not yet show how big the shortage of medicines actually is. Because the list is not complete. The industry does not have to report, but undertakes to do so itself. This was reported by the specialist magazine “Medscape“. “In addition, only prescription drugs are listed that are considered to be particularly relevant to supply,” explains Christian Splett, deputy press spokesman for the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA) to the portal. “And the list is unweighted. It can include medicines that are prescribed three times a year or three million times a year.” In short: the list is only “an indication of the problem”.

This is confirmed by Daniela Hänel, pharmacist and chairwoman of the Freie Apothekerschaft when asked by FOCUS online: “Medicines that ‘make’ it onto the BfArM list, i.e. that are not available, are just the tip of the iceberg, or active ingredients for which the Pharmacy, despite efforts, cannot offer any goods or alternatives.” One example is the months of non-delivery of drugs containing the active ingredient tamoxifen. “Thousands of women have not been able to continue their breast cancer treatment as prescribed.”

What medicines are in short supply?

Painkillers and antibiotics are currently difficult or impossible to obtain, as are drugs for the treatment of diabetes and skin diseases. Antihypertensives and fever syrups are also in short supply. “Some have been missing for months, others only two weeks,” explains Mathias Arnold, Vice President of the Pharmacists’ Association „T-Online“. But there is no “only” for those affected, he emphasizes. “14 days is too long, nobody can wait that long.”

Why are so many medicines in short supply?

Pharmacies, doctors and those affected have been sounding the alarm for months. Experts cited several factors as reasons. For example, the pandemic could have played a role, interrupted supply chains abroad, especially China. But the war in Ukraine was also used as a factor. But German scientists now wanted to know more about it – and as part of a study they investigated the reasons behind the German drug shortage.

Kai Hoberg, Professor of Supply Chain and Operations Strategy at Kühne Logistics University (KLU), and his co-authors have now published a study entitled „On the Drivers of Drug Shortages: Empirical Evidence from Germany“.

On the one hand, they used data from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), which documents the corresponding bottlenecks. Data from the period from 2017 to 2019 served as the basis – deliberately excluding the pandemic years as a special influence. With this and other sources such as sales and data on the patent situation and on reporting obligations in Germany, they created a statistical model in order to be able to identify accumulation points. They blamed three main factors for the shortage of medicines.

Medicines are in short supply here for three reasons

1. Competition: Patented products that are only made by one manufacturer are therefore less likely to be affected by bottlenecks than pharmaceuticals that have lost patent protection and are manufactured as generics by many suppliers. “As soon as there is competition, individual companies are forced to be more efficient. Even small disruptions then lead to bottlenecks more quickly because there are fewer capacities and stocks in reserve,” says Hoberg, classifying this result.

2. Problems in production: Another finding of the authors: The susceptibility to delivery problems correlates with the dosage form of the respective drug, since individual application methods are more complex and therefore more susceptible. In concrete terms, the production process for injected medicines proved to be the most complex. Accordingly, the risk of contamination or other disruptions that can lead to bottlenecks is higher here.

3. Reporting Delays: Furthermore, it was analyzed when pharmaceutical companies, which are obliged in Germany to report shortages of critical medicines to the BfArM, actually do their duty. Surprisingly, bottlenecks were often only reported six to eight weeks after the market had already hit the bottleneck. “Everyone involved was surprised by this information,” reports Hoberg, who believes that a stricter reporting deadline policy is necessary.

How do we solve the problem?

In this context, the question of whether higher prices could avoid shortages in medicines is often discussed – a question to which Hoberg clearly denies: “This strategy only means a redistribution of the problem: It increases the priorities of the companies on the German market, but then the drug is missing in another European country.” Instead, he suggests establishing an early warning system and increasing the transparency of the supply chain. “Transparency alone does not yet solve the problem of bottlenecks, but it is necessary in order to develop adequate resilience measures for companies on this basis,” Hoberg sums up.

The federal government also wants to take countermeasures by passing a law to avoid supply bottlenecks. As Arnold from the pharmacists’ association “T-Online” says, this cannot be expected until August at the earliest. That was “anything but express train speed”. In addition, the law has technical errors.

Arnold sees it as particularly problematic that certain freedoms that exist due to the pandemic should no longer apply. So far, those affected have been able to get alternative medication from pharmacies, for example, or other pack sizes than stated on the prescription. Instead of fever juice, for example, suppositories. “It works well, it reduces the waiting time for patients enormously, even in the current situation,” emphasizes the Vice President of the Pharmacists’ Association. But: The current draft law by Health Minister Lauterbach does not provide for extending this freedom. “That’s a big mistake,” warns Arnold. The law will not solve the problems, but exacerbate them.