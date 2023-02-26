The Palisades Tahoe match brings the player from Bergamo, 12th today, close to the top 15 of a WCSL in which he also overtakes De Aliprandini, becoming the best blue. The Carinthian, who burned Odermatt to the wire for the first giant hurrah: “Marco’s ending was incredible…”.

A good team performance, even if the first top ten of the season in a World Cup giant was not achieved even today.

One cannot complain, however, of the six points placements in the blue home in the Palisades Tahoe challenge, with the first top 30 (25th) between the wide doors for Alex Vinatzer, but above all the 12th and 13th place of Filippo Della Vite and Giovanni Borsotti, fighting hard in the second heat to recover respectively from 25th and 30th in the middle of the race.

The Bergamo player, in particular, can smile for his second best career finish (third if we consider the 10th in the World Cup), with a solidity now acquired for the one who is the point of reference for the giant team. Now the numbers also say it, in the sense that Pippo has climbed back to 17th place in the WCSL (it’s not impossible to think of returning to the second sub-group in view of next season), also overtaking Luca De Aliprandini, 17th today and after a good some time out of the fifteen, with the technical difficulties of the Trentino that remain evident.

On the Californian snow it was Marco Schwarz’s great day, who brought back to Austria a victory that had been missing in giant for over 4 years, or by Marcel Hirscher in the temple of Adelboden (January 2019). As it happens, today’s 1st heat was traced by Mike Pircher, the coach who won everything at the helm of the Salzburg phenomenon and took back, one year after the retirement of the eight-time winner of the CdM, a giant team in serious difficulty and now increasingly solid, also considering what Stefan Brennsteiner is demonstrating, 4th in the World Championship and 5th today.

“In Courchevel I was leading after the 1st heat, today the situation was reversed in the role of… hunter – the words of the Carinthian, his fifth triumph in CdM and the first in giant, reported by the “Blick” – It was incredible, however, to see what Odermatt did in the final. He got so close to me when it looked done…”.

Fifty-two cents recovered in a flash from the Red Cross phenomenon, who missed the twentieth pearl in the cup by only 3 cents, even if the giant’s crystal ball is closer (100 pts margin over Kristoffersen with three races to go): “The my second heat went badly, especially in the upper part, so I’m delighted to have managed to finish second – Odi commented after the race – Especially since three days ago I caught a slight flu and therefore started this race a bit weak ”.