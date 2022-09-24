news-txt”>

She was dressed as a gym and for this reason the trattoria under the house in Rome did not accept her: it is the misadventure told by Andrea Delogu in a video on TikTok.

“I finish the gym, dressed as a gym. I go downstairs, where a restaurant has opened and I wanted to try it. I go to the lady outside and ask her if there are two places to eat. This lady teams me up, teams up the person who was with me. We were in gym clothes, and he tells us that the restaurant is full, “explained the host.

In reality the restaurant “was empty, there were three tables. He tells me it was full and that we had to book. He gives me the note”. Then Delogu decides to try to book on the phone: “I call and ask for a table for twenty minutes later, for three people. She asks me if in or out, ‘we are waiting for you’. I am pissed off. I told her I was the girl from before. and that then they had bounced around us because we were badly dressed “.

“But in 2022 is there still dress code in a club?” Delogu wondered. “He pissed me off with the lie. I was upset.”