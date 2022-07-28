It’s an interstellar treat! The Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower is expected to peak between the evening of Thursday, July 28 and the predawn hours of Friday, July 29. About 20 meteors per hour will be visible, NASA said, at a speed of 41 kilometers (25 miles) per second. Their light emerges from the constellation Aquarius, moving to the southeast. The third brightest star in this constellation is called Delta. The shower gets its name from this star and constellation.

advertise

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and shattered asteroid debris. As comets orbit the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads out into dusty trails around their orbits. Every year, Earth passes through these trails of debris, which causes the debris to collide with our atmosphere, where they disintegrate, forming hot and colorful streaks in the sky. Delta Aquariid isn’t the only shower in the sky this month. The Perseid meteor shower, which NASA calls the “biggest meteor shower of the year,” starts on July 17, but won’t peak until August 13.

advertise

read more

Perseid meteor shower 2021: When will it peak and how to watch the fiery celestial phenomenon

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: Dates, Times and How to Watch the ‘Once in a Generation’ Event

advertise

A Perseid meteor (R) streaks across the sky over Mars above Little Finland, a red sandstone region about 110 miles northeast of Las Vegas (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What is the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the space debris that interacts with our atmosphere to form the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower is thought to come from comet 96P/Machholz. The comet orbits the sun about every five years. Comet Machholz was discovered in 1986 by Donald Machholz. The core of Comet Machholz is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) wide (slightly more than half the size of the object hypothesized to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs).

advertise

When can you see the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower?

The Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower is active from mid-July and is visible until late August. These faint meteors are hard to see if the moon is visible. If you can’t see the moon, the best time to watch the Southern Delta Aquaridids is around the end of July when the showers are at their peak.

According to EarthSky, the Delta Aquariids in July, like the Eta Aquariids in May, prefer the Southern Hemisphere. Astronomers in the far north tend to ignore it. However, from latitudes like the southern United States, the showers can be quite spectacular. The Delta Aquarius meteors are not as bright as the Perseids. Therefore, a black sky with no moon is required. About 5 to 10 percent of Delta Aquariid meteors leave persistent orbits, which are bright tracks of ionized gas that remain for a second or two after the meteor passes by. In 2022, the new moon set on Thursday, July 28 at 17:55 UTC. The full moon will set on August 12 at 1:36 UTC. Delta Aquariids should be viewed on moonless mornings in late July and early August

advertise

Where can I see the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the Southern Delta Aquaridids are best seen from southern latitudes in the southern and northern hemispheres. Skywatches had to find a spot away from the city or street lights to get a better view. Observing the Southern Delta Aquaridids is easier if you look midway between the horizon and zenith, and at a 45-degree angle to the constellation Aquarius.

advertise

The Canadian Space Agency posted an Instagram update on where Twitter users can watch the Delta treat. “This year, the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaks between the night of July 28 and the predawn hours of July 29. About 20 meteors can be seen per hour! Aim for Aquarius, move southeast, and stay away from city lights if possible .Enjoy the show!”

advertise

This year, the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaks between the evening of July 28 and the predawn hours of July 29. About 20 meteors can be seen every hour! Aim for Aquarius and drive southeast, away from city lights if possible. Enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/XpQu25gFwv — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) July 27, 2022

advertise