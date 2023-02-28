Adopting seven healthy habits in midlife significantly reduces the risk of dementia. this is confirmed by a study conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, they monitored almost 14.000 donne in his fifties for two decades. Participants were interviewed about seven lifestyle factors related to dementia and monitored for a diagnosis of the disease. Individually, the seven factors reduced the risk by about 6%.

What emerged from the study

Because dementia begins in the brain years before diagnosis, the scientists said habits in midlife are likely to influence patients’ risk.

The seven factors are:

1 – be active

2 – have a healthy diet

3 – maintain a healthy weight

4 – do not smoke

5 – have normal blood pressure,

6 – check cholesterol levels

7 – have lower blood sugar levels.

Dr Pamela Rist, an assistant professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who led the research, said: “Because we now know that dementia can start in the brain decades before diagnosis, it’s important that we learn more about how your habits in middle age may influence the risk of dementia in later life.

“The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in midlife can lead to a reduction in dementia risk later in life.”

The tracking

In the study, the scientists monitored 13.720 donne who were on average 54 years old at the start of the research. After two decades, 1,771 participants – or 13% – had developed dementia.

For each of the seven health factors, people were given scores of zero and one, leading to a possible total score of seven. The mean score was 4.3 at the start of the study and 4.2 ten years later. After adjusting for factors such as age and education, the researchers found that for every one-point increase in the score, a person’s risk of dementia is diminished by six percent.

Richard Oakleyassociate director of research at the UK charity Alzheimer’s Society, who was not involved in the study, said: ‘Although aging is the biggest risk factor in the development of dementia, this research has shown once again that there are these are things people can do to reduce their risk.”

“While several risk factors such asage and the genetics are beyond our control, this preliminary study supports existing evidence that lifestyle factors play a role in dementia risk.”

Women were recruited for the study between 1992 and 1994 and were monitored until 2018. The study is expected to be presented in April at the 75th annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Boston.

What is Dementia?

Dementia is the term used to describe a general deterioration of the mental faculties such as to negatively affect the daily life of those who suffer from it. We frequently talk about senile dementia to describe the neurodegenerative disease affecting older people. The symptomatological manifestations of this condition can be many, but to be defined as dementia, there must be dysfunctions in at least two mental faculties including memory, language and communication, attention and concentration skills, judgement, reasoning and visual perception.

Many forms of dementia tend to get worse over time: symptoms they can initially appear in a mild form and then become progressively more serious and significantly affect the person’s quality of life.

