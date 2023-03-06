Plan the next steps in peace Not only for those affected, but also for relatives, friends or acquaintances, the diagnosis of dementia is often a shock that catches them unprepared. Knowledge about the disease can help to overcome uncertainties and fears: What form of dementia does the affected person suffer from? What is the further course and what treatment options are there? It is important not to rush into anything and to plan the next steps in peace. This includes having the degree of care of the person with dementia determined, applying for care allowance – and above all making the decision as to who will take on the care. It should also be clarified whether conversions have to be made in the apartment or in the house or whether it is even advisable to move into a home. In addition, various service applications have to be submitted promptly and contracts have to be concluded with providers of care services. Tipp: The quick help in case of care guide from Stiftung Warentest helps with organizing the right care and explains what financial support is available for caregiving relatives. We have bundled further information on our topic page about caring for relatives.

Right to individual advice What many people don't know is that people with dementia and their caring relatives have the right to comprehensive and individual advice from the long-term care insurance funds – either by telephone or home visit. Nursing support centers also offer this advice. The long-term care insurance funds are responsible for setting them up – either independently or in cooperation with consumer associations, municipalities, welfare organizations and nursing services. Tipp: You can find out from the nursing care insurance fund where the nearest care base is. If you apply for benefits from the long-term care insurance, you will automatically receive an offer for long-term care advice. We have summarized what long-term care insurance costs and what it provides in a long-term care insurance special. Checklist for relatives: Can I take over the care? How do I experience the physical and mental situation of the person with dementia? What is my relationship to her?

How do I experience the physical and mental situation of the person with dementia? What is my relationship to her? My situation: How much time can I spare? Isn’t my family neglected? Am I willing to give up my job or reduce my working hours? Can I even afford that?

Be patient when dealing with people with dementia Caring for people with dementia requires time and energy. As the disease progresses, their view of the world around them, their experience and usually their personality changes. Nurses should accept the sick as they are because they cannot change them. It is important to perceive the needs and wishes of the demented and to respond to them, avoiding criticism and rebukes. Patience plays a major role in this – also in communication. For people with dementia, it becomes increasingly difficult because vocabulary and attention dwindle. Tipp: Our health experts explain how communication with dementia can still be successful, how family and friends can find the right topics for conversation and structure the conversation.

Recognize your own limits and get help Even if there is a great willingness to care for relatives with dementia, many underestimate what that means and overwhelm themselves. Also in the interest of dementia patients, the carers must not neglect their physical and psychological well-being, should realistically assess their limits and accept help in good time. Accompanying a person with dementia usually means experiencing a painful farewell in installments up close. This can be a huge burden, both mentally and emotionally. For mental health, relatives or self-help groups offer the opportunity to exchange ideas with others and to get rid of fears and worries. Ambulatory care services can provide support in everyday life, for example with daily personal hygiene. Some people with dementia find it uncomfortable to have relatives, especially their children, wash them or help them go to the toilet.