"Dementia and stroke risk increase"

"Dementia and stroke risk increase"

The 10-year study highlights how environmental factors, including diet, can influence human health in relation to the development of cancer, cardiovascular and degenerative diseases.

Snack Machine (Photo by Syda Productions AdobeStock)

"A high consumption of processed foods would significantly increase the risk of a second heart attack in people already suffering from cardiovascular diseases" so begins the latest report published a few days ago by Neuromed.

For the uninitiated, the Mediterranean Neurological Institute Neuromed is a Scientific Institute of Hospitalization and Treatment of Isernia, a center of national importance for neurological and degenerative diseases.

Specifically, this publication – published on Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology – comes after ten years of study on thousands of patients who have let themselves be followed in their daily lives by the researchers of the scientific group. Here's what emerged from it.

More than 25 thousand Molese citizens involved in the study: all the details

As we said, the study followed 1,171 of the 25 thousand participants in the "Moli-sani study" for a specific period of ten years. The constant was that all were already suffering from a cardiovascular disease at the time of the search.

Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of stroke and heart attack
Ultra-processed foods (Photo by mizina AdobeStock)

The researchers focused on the consumption of ultra-processed foods. That is to say ready meals, snacks, sugary drinks, sausages, chips, fruits, precooked foods but also crackers, breakfast cereals and prepackaged fruit yogurt.

The emphasis was also placed above all on flavor enhancers, sweeteners, preservatives, dyes and antioxidants used in high quantities in these packaged foods.

According to the researchers, consuming these foods "not only increases the risk of premature senile dementia but also the risk of a second heart attack or stroke, often with fatal outcomes, in people already affected by cardiovascular diseases".

Per Marialaura Bonaccio, author of the study, there is a + 65% to have these effects on the heart, while the probability of dying from other causes is + 40%.

What is more serious however is that even the people who eat according to the guidelines of the Mediterranean diet but consuming these foods sporadically are exposed to the same risk.

Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of stroke and heart attack
Fruit salad with winter fruit (photo M.studio AdobeStock)

For Bonaccio therefore "it is daily nutrition in its entirety that can save our lives. A diet based on the consumption of fresh and minimally processed products is always to be preferred, as the Mediterranean tradition has taught us for centuries.

