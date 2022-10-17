One of the fundamental issues in the intricate search for cures for dementia is the difficulty of making early diagnoses: in most cases, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s, can only be “given a name” when the symptoms are now overt and the neurological damage is already advanced. A study from the University of Cambridge conducted on large numbers of a health database shows that it is possible, with a little attention, to identify the first signs of future dementia as early as 9 years before the official diagnosis. The research was published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Late interventions. There are currently few effective treatments for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. On the one hand, action is taken too late, when drugs can do little against a neural degeneration that began years – sometimes decades – earlier. On the other hand, knowing so late about the disease it is very difficult to involve patients in drug trials that can still alter the course of events. Also for these reasons, trials of medicines against Alzheimer’s, the most common among dementias, have long been at a standstill.

A treasure trove of information. Scientists from the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database that contains anonymised health data on genetics, lifestyle and general health conditions of half a million people across 40 and 69 years old. Included in the archive are the results of tests on problem solving, memory, reaction times to various stimuli and hand grip strength, as well as data on weight loss or gain and on the number of falls in the months preceding the questionnaire. . This valuable data archive made it possible to evaluate the cognitive and physical conditions of patients from 5 to 9 years before any diagnosis of dementia.

Less performing. People who in the years following the questionnaire would have developed Alzheimer’s scored lower than others in problem-solving tasks, in reaction times, in tests in which lists of numbers had to be kept in mind, in those in which it was necessary to couple objects and in perspective memory tasks (the ability to remember something we will have to do in the future). The same was seen for people who years after the Biobank would receive a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, another rarer form of dementia.

More falls. People who would later be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s were also more likely to fall than healthy peers – they were more likely to have fallen at least once in the previous 12 months. Those who later developed another rare neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), which involves postural instability and dementia, were more than twice as likely as healthy people to have fallen at least once. For each of the conditions studied, including Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, patients had reported worse health conditions at the time of the tests included in the database.

Get there first. "The deficits found are often minimal, but distributed over a good number of aspects of cognitive faculties," explains Nol Swaddiwudhipong, first author of the study. "This is an important step in the direction of monitoring the people most at risk – for example those over 50 with high blood pressure or who do not exercise – with the aim of intervening early to help them reduce this risk."