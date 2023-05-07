Dementia, here is one of the first warning signs not to be underestimated: few know it

The result came following a study carried out by Edith Cowan University in Australia: here’s what it reveals about senile dementia.

In the survey, conducted in Australia by the Edith Cowan University in collaboration with the University of Western Australia, more than a thousand women with an average age of 75 were involved. The study was carried out over a period of 15 years and the results were then published last April in the scientific journal “Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle”.

The main objective of the investigation was to deepen the knowledge about the neurodegenerative condition of senile dementia which, due to the progressive death of the nerve cells of the brain, compromises the cognitive faculties of elderly people, almost always in an irreversible way. .

The results revealed a possible correlation between the deterioration of a specific motor skill and the onset of dementia: for this reason, the possible onset of motor difficulty in old age can allow the prediction of the probable onset of the neurodegenerative disease, thus allowing timely control and treatment operations to be carried out that are very beneficial for the patient.

The relationship between muscle strength and senile dementia found in the study

Our muscles form, grow, develop and age like any organ in our body. Usually, upon reaching the age of about fifty, the muscle tissue of a human being is replaced by adipose tissue, which leads to a reduction in the vigor and strength up to that moment perceived and exerted for the most common activities, such as walking , lift and hold weights and hold objects in the hands.

Although this condition is physiological and, we could say, “forced” in the process of development, growth and aging of each of us, the study found that in some cases, the onset of symptoms such as difficulty holding objects in the hands may also indicate the onset of the neurodegenerative decline of dementia. Women, in fact, who showed greater grip difficulties and therefore an early onset of muscle weakness, reported more than double the probability of suffering from dementia events in late life.

That’s why following the study came the recommendation to use these analyzes as predictive screening to identify the possible onset of dementia well in advance of what happens with current monitoring techniques. This is why the importance of physical exercise is becoming more and more evident: when we exercise, we increase the oxygenation within our body. If oxygenation, on the other hand, is poor, the brain tissue shrinks and the death rate of brain cells increases, including those responsible for the faculty of memory. For this reason, keeping active through simple and pleasant aerobic exercises throughout our lives is a healthy and extremely beneficial habit for our body.