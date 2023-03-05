WELT: Prof. Peters, for many people with memory problems, the specter of dementia is simply a possibility. But can memory problems from middle age also have other reasons?

Oliver Peters: They can. One reason may be lack of sleep. If you have little regeneration, little rest, it can lead to mental deficits. The same goes for constant stress. When you have too many appointments or constantly have to work on new topics professionally without being able to regenerate and sort yourself sufficiently. This can immediately lead to feeling overwhelmed. And indirectly to the fact that memory performance deteriorates.

WELT: How is that expressed?