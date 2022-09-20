news-txt”>

Today a national survey on the social and economic conditions of the approximately 10 thousand relatives of patients with dementia is launched, promoted by the Dementia Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) in collaboration with the Alzheimer United Italy Association.

Presented at a conference in the Capitol on the eve of World Alzheimer’s Day (21 September), the survey (which you can participate in by filling out the questionnaire at the link https://www.famiglie.demenze.it/iss_survey1/step2) is one of the initiatives that will see the ISS at the forefront, in collaboration with the Regions, scientific societies and patient associations, and which will be implemented thanks to the Decree on the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Fund, published last March 30 in Official Gazette.

“It is in fact the first public funding on dementia in the history of our country and represents, after the Cronos Project and the publication of the National Dementia Plan, the largest public health operation on this issue”, stated Nicola Vanacore in a note. , head of the Dementia Observatory.

The Fund allocates 14 million and 100,000 euros for the Regions and 900,000 euros for the ISS for the execution of a series of project activities aimed at pursuing the objectives of the National Dementia Plan. They range from the updating and integration of the Guidelines on diagnosis and treatment, to the national survey on structures, from the estimation of risk factors to quantify the number of avoidable cases to training for health professionals up to the promotion of computerized medical records.

For Vanacore “this is an extraordinary opportunity”.