Healthy sleep is important for the body and the mind. There is no doubt about that. A few years ago, researchers were already able to show connections between poor sleep and subsequent neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Parkinson’s. Neuroscientists at the University of Toronto, for example, discovered a few years ago that people who kick and punch themselves while dreaming have an 80 to 100 percent higher risk of later developing dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The study therefore suggested that these sleep disorders can be a warning sign of brain diseases that appear about 15 years later.

Data from children from large British cohort

Now the neurologist Abidemi Otaiku from Birmingham City Hospital in Great Britain has investigated whether there is also a connection between nightmares and a risk of illness in adulthood in children. His study was published in the journal

The Lancet

” published. To do this, he used data from the 1958 British Birth Cohort Study, a birth cohort that included everyone born in Britain that year. The researcher then correlated data on distressing dreams collected at ages 9 and 11 with data on cognitive impairment and Parkinson’s disease.

Risk of dementia and Parkinson’s increased by 85 percent in children with nightmares

It found that of 6,991 children with adult follow-up data, approximately 3.8 percent actually developed one of the following diseases by age 50:

262 had a cognitive impairment such as dementia

five had Parkinson’s

Therefore, according to Otaiku, the data showed that the occurrence of regular distressing dreams was associated with a higher risk of developing these neurodegenerative diseases by the age of 50. Compared to children who did not have nightmares, these children had a

85 percent increased risk.

More precisely, the risk

for cognitive impairment was 76 percent higher,

for Parkinson’s the risk was seven times as common.

Striking commonalities in children with nightmares

The affected children also showed some striking factors:

They were more likely to have had younger mothers

They were less likely to be breastfed

They had already gone through some infectious diseases

They were often more anxious and depressed

They suffered from insomnia

Three possible explanations for the causes

However, it is not clear why there is this connection between nightmares and these diseases. The study, like other works, was only able to prove a connection. However, according to Otaiku, there are already three different possible explanations from the other studies.

The distressing dreams could actually be early manifestations of one of these disorders. Studies have already shown that disorders in the REM sleep phase, which are also associated with stressful dreams, can occur up to half a century before a diagnosis is made. This REM phase of sleep is characterized by rapid eye movements with the lids closed (rapid eye movement). However, since children’s brains are still growing, Otaiku believes this explanation is unlikely. Genetic factors may play a role in predisposing people to both distressing dreams and dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Studies have already shown that nightmares can also be hereditary, for example. Troublesome dreams could be risk factors for dementia and Parkinson’s disease. In other words, they could increase the risk of illness because they disrupt sleep and thus contribute to harmful protein plaques accumulating in the brain.

Prevention already in childhood, when results are confirmed

Although Otaiku emphasizes that further studies are needed to confirm the results, he sees huge potential in this. Because if childhood nightmares are indeed indicators of later diseases like dementia and Parkinson’s, it would have significant public health implications. This “…would suggest that interventions to delay or prevent cognitive impairment and PD should begin in childhood,” the author concludes.

Prevent dementia – How to keep your brain fit

According to estimates, 1.8 million people live with dementia in Germany – most of them are affected by Alzheimer’s. Even if this disease is not yet curable, people can do something to reduce their risk of dementia. According to the club

Alzheimer Research Initiative

the following factors play a role:

1. a healthy and balanced diet

2. regular physical activity

3. keep mentally fit by reading, making music, mental arithmetic, etc.

4. Cultivate sociability and social contacts

5. Refrain from risk factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

6. Avoid stress

7. Pay attention to health risks such as hearing loss, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc

It is impossible to prevent Parkinson’s

A healthy lifestyle can also help delay the onset of Parkinson’s symptoms. This brain disease, in which nerve cells are damaged, cannot be prevented in the conventional sense. To date, the exact causes are unknown.