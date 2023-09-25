Dementia, over 65 thousand people taken into care in Emilia-Romagna – Health

Today in the Bologna Region there is a conference to take stock of the situation with sector professionals and present the results achieved. Every year the regional services come into contact with around 80 thousand people

September 25, 2023 – Assistance, rehabilitation, early diagnosis, family support and prevention. It’s priority of the regional dementia project which establishes strategies for the promotion and improvement of interventions aimed at the correct management, integrated at a regional level, of dementia.

Information, citizen awareness and the results achieved thanks to the commitment of the health and social system of the Emilia Romagna region I’m at the center of the conference “Dementia: current events and prospects” that takes place today in Bolognaas part of the initiatives for XXX World Alzheimer’s Day, which is celebrated every year on September 21st, with the participation of many specialists in the sector and representatives of the families of people with dementia.

“The fight against, treatment and prevention of dementia play a priority role in both the health and social sectors – say the councilors for health policies, Raffaele Donini, and Welfare Igor Taruffi, present at the conference. The numbers of recent years, which mark a return of performance to pre-pandemic levels, confirm the presence throughout the regional territory of a territorial and hospital network capable of providing qualified assistance and care, thanks to structures but above all to high-level professionals. Our commitment and that of the entire social and healthcare system, also with the fundamental support of family associations, is to increasingly strengthen a system that already works well. But it is necessary, and the Emilia-Romagna Region also strongly asks the Ministry of Health, to finance the National Dementia Plan and relaunch the Alzheimer’s fund 2021-2023 for the next three years”.

The numbers and the assistance network in Emilia-Romagna

In Emilia-Romagna, where approximately 22% of the population is over 65 years old to 31 December 2022 patients in the care of the Regional Health Service with dementia are 63.543, 60% of whom have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s (38,125 people), while approximately 50% are affected by medium-severe forms of dementia. The prevalence is 22.8 people with dementia per 1,000 inhabitantscirca 1.4% of the total resident population and the 5.84% of the resident population over 65 years old.

In 2022despite the continuing consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, were assessed as first visit 30.145 people (there were 28,796 in 2021) and carried out 21,165 new diagnoses of dementia (17,324 in 2021). Furthermore, a specific path was started by the Region for the treatment of cases, with atypical and more aggressive onset, which occur before the age of 65: the so-called juvenile dementia (“Early Onset Dementia”), which allowed the interception 1,508 almost in 2022 (1,421 in 2021). Between first visits and checks the regional network comes into contact with approximately 80,000 people per year.

On the regional territory they are 63 Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia (CDCD) dedicated to diagnosis and treatment and taken care of by multi-professional teams (geriatricians, neurologists, psychologists and nurses), while they are 13 residential units in CRAs for temporary assistance to people with dementia e 9 the Alzheimer’s day centers present from Piacenza to Rimini.

Dementia is one of the main causes of disability among older people around the world and is characterized by the more or less rapid progression of cognitive deficits, behavioral disorders and functional damage, up to the loss of autonomy and self-sufficiency. and bed immobilization.

The progressive increase in life expectancy is the main factor influencing the number of people affected and represents one of the most relevant problems in terms of public health. Currently – according to estimates made by the World Health Organization in the global public health response plan to dementia 2015-2027 – there are approximately 50 million people suffer from dementia worldwidewith 10 million new cases each year.

The role of prevention (135.72 KB)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

