An old woman stares intently at a young man at the coffee table in her apartment – she wonders who he is and if they know each other, but she can’t remember. She no longer knows that he is her son.

Many families know such a scene – know people with dementia. But how can we support these people in everyday life? How do we help our neighbor when he’s lost in the street and can’t find his house?

The Dementia Partners are there so that we can improve our understanding of dementia and help people with dementia in their everyday lives in the best possible way. In 90-minute courses, relatives and interested parties in the dementia partner network receive information and tips on how to deal with people with dementia. Anyone can become a dementia partner and attend the courses – whether young or old, employed or retired, whether you know someone with dementia personally or not.