Home Health dementia partner
Health

dementia partner

by admin

An old woman stares intently at a young man at the coffee table in her apartment – she wonders who he is and if they know each other, but she can’t remember. She no longer knows that he is her son.

Many families know such a scene – know people with dementia. But how can we support these people in everyday life? How do we help our neighbor when he’s lost in the street and can’t find his house?

The Dementia Partners are there so that we can improve our understanding of dementia and help people with dementia in their everyday lives in the best possible way. In 90-minute courses, relatives and interested parties in the dementia partner network receive information and tips on how to deal with people with dementia. Anyone can become a dementia partner and attend the courses – whether young or old, employed or retired, whether you know someone with dementia personally or not.

See also  Infected arriving in Italy: isolation at their expense

You may also like

LEGO 2K Drive is the new racing game...

Leukemia, new pill achieves complete remission in 30%...

Surrogate motherhood, there is a dispute between Annunziata...

WhatsApp, the signal not to be underestimated: they...

List & benefits of the right tomatoes

Putin: “Xi’s visit to Moscow is a milestone”....

Migraine: This remedy is perfect for making it...

International arrest warrant, will Putin go to South...

Sports medical examination: subsidy from health insurance

Reims – Marseille Ligue 1 betting odds for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy