Dementia plan: no funding in the budget law

The funding for the National Dementia Plan is not renewed and the Italian Alzheimer Federation addresses the Minister of Health Schillaci directly with an appeal.

The letter is signed by the president of the Italian Alzheimer Federation Katia Pinto and the president of the International Federation Paola Barbarino (it is available here). We strongly ask the Government and all parliamentarians to remedy the shortcoming and intervene because stable and adequate financing is guaranteed to the National Dementia Plan. But it is also requested that the National Plan become «a government plan including precise objectives, indicators and timescales. This commitment we believe can provide that change of pace necessary to guarantee structural funds and a national planning capacity which up to now has been missing and has prevented us from giving concrete answers to people with dementia and their families. Only in this way will we be able to face future challenges also in light of new therapeutic and healthcare perspectives.”

The three-year fund of 15 million euros allocated in 2021, which allowed the Regions to launch 31 intervention plans in the field of diagnosis and care of people with dementia, will be exhausted in the coming months.

The reaction to the lack of appropriations in the text of the 2024 budget law is surprising, also because it has been talked about for some time (here) and some guarantees had been given. «This is a very serious shortcoming that we learn with extreme disappointment and also with a certain amazement. In fact, it comes despite public reassurances from the Ministry of Health on the commitment to refinancing for the next three years» is the comment of the general secretary of the Italian Alzheimer Federation and representative of the same Federation at the permanent table on dementia. «Since 2014, the year of approval of the National Dementia Plan, we repeat, also as members of the Permanent Table on Dementia, that Funds are needed to transform the beautiful words of the Plan into concrete interventions. The Regions must be able to continue with the implementation of their projects, also for resolve a patchy situation which does not guarantee the same level of services everywhere. They need to be put in place national interventionsable to really impact the quality of life of those living with dementia.”

The text of the budget law is currently being examined by the Senate Budget Committee, ed by 31 December 2023 It will be approved by both houses.

«As an association of family members we know well the pain, fear and even anger that can be felt when dementia arrives and one finds oneself faced with a situation of confusion e deficiencies in assistance and support. Because of this we strongly ask the Government and all parliamentarians to remedy the shortcoming and intervene to ensure stable and adequate funding for the National Dementia Plan. Together with our international partner Alzheimer’s Disease International Adi we sent a letter to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci to reiterate this need. Only in this way will it be possible to concretely support the over 1,480,000 families who today find themselves dealing with dementia and all the others who, in an ever-increasing number, will have to deal with it in the coming years. We cannot leave them alone” concludes Possenti.

Photo by Cathy Greenblat

