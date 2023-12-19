Dementia: Stomach germ increases Alzheimer’s risk by up to 24 percent

In the video above: The best-known diagnostic aid – with the watch test you can quickly detect dementia

Where was the key again? What was the neighbor’s name? Forgetfulness and memory lapses are among the first signs of dementia. Almost 1.8 million people in Germany suffer from it, most of them from the most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s. The trend is clearly increasing. It is estimated that the number of those affected will rise to 2.8 million by 2050.

There is still no cure for the neurodegenerative disease. This makes it all the more important to identify possible risk factors and eliminate them if necessary.

The classic ones twelve Alzheimer’s risk factors According to the Alzheimer Research Initiative, are:

Lack of exercise Head injuries Alcohol Fine dust pollution Low education Overweight High blood pressure Impaired hearing Smoking Diabetes Depression Lack of social contacts

Stomach germ Hp as another Alzheimer’s risk factor

The stomach germ Helicobacter pylori (Hp) has been discussed for some time as a further potential risk factor. Almost a third of all people in Germany are infected with this bacterium.

In 80 percent of cases, an infection has no symptoms, but it can also cause inflammation of the gastric mucosa and even gastric cancer.

A connection between an HP infection and the central nervous system can also be found in numerous laboratory studies, according to a statement from the Berlin Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. “We know that the bacterium can reach the brain via different routes and, under certain circumstances, can lead to inflammation, damage and the deterioration of nerve cells,” explains Antonios Douros, pharmacoepidemiologist at the Charité. In addition, a stomach damaged by the germ can no longer absorb vitamin B12 and iron well, which also increases the risk of dementia, the statement continues.

Alzheimer’s risk can increase by up to 24 percent

For their study, Charité researchers led by Douros, together with scientists from McGill University in Canada, have now analyzed the patient data of four million people from three decades.

The result: People over 50 years of age may be at risk of symptoms after an infection

can be increased by an average of 11 percent, and even by 24 percent around ten years after the infection.

The researchers emphasize that not every person will inevitably develop Alzheimer’s after a symptomatic Hp infection. “The calculations involve an increase in the relative risk compared to people who did not have a symptomatic Hp infection after the age of 50.”

Are HP infections a risk factor that can be influenced?

“For us, this result reinforces the assumption that Helicobacter pylori infection could be a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer’s dementia,” concludes Douros. However, whether and to what extent combating and possibly eradicating the stomach germ actually influences the development of Alzheimer’s disease must first be tested in large-scale randomized studies.

Until then, it is important to minimize the already known, avoidable risk factors. This includes a healthy lifestyle with lots of exercise, a healthy diet, if possible no cigarettes and little alcohol. Strengthen social contacts and, if necessary, have high blood pressure or diabetes treated. Recently, impaired hearing ability has also been highlighted as an important risk factor. If in doubt, have yourself examined and, if necessary, use a hearing aid.

