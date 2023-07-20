Dementia, the hearing aid could delay onset – Longevity news

Hearing aids can reduce cognitive decline in the elderly by potentially delaying the onset of dementia in those at high risk: this is revealed by the first clinical trial on the subject, the results of which are published in The Lancet. Led by Frank Lin of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, the study was presented at the Alzheimer’s conference. Age-related hearing loss is extremely common, affecting two-thirds of people over 60 globally, but less than one in ten people with hearing loss in low- and middle-income countries and less than three in ten in Wealthy countries currently use hearing aids.

Past but only observational studies have found a lower risk of dementia for those who use hearing aids but this is the first clinical trial on the subject. Two distinct populations were included in the study, one at higher risk of cognitive decline and one of healthy volunteers, all aged between 70 and 84 years. Part of the sample was provided with hearing aids as part of the study (intervention group). The sample was followed up for 3 years by comparing cognitive decline between the group using hearing aids and the one not using them.

It found that for people at greatest risk of cognitive decline, the decline in mental function over the three years was 48% less among those given hearing aids than in the control group who did not get hearing aids. The findings underscore the importance of treating hearing loss in older populations as a potential way to reduce the global burden of dementia. Study shows that treating hearing loss protects older adults at higher risk of dementia from cognitive decline.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

