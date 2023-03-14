Home Health Dementia, the Mediterranean diet decreases mental decline by 23%. I study
Dementia, the Mediterranean diet decreases mental decline by 23%. I study

From Great Britain comes a study to prevent dementia. The secret? A good diet food. And when it comes to healthy and balanced nutrition, we must look towards the Mediterranean, the cradle of the diet from which it takes its name.

The secrets of the Mediterranean diet

The confirmations of science never end: a traditional Mediterranean-type diet – rich in foods such as fish, fruits, vegetables and nuts – is associated with a reduced risk of dementia. A study published in the journal says so Bmc Medicine, people most faithful to the Mediterranean diet have a risk of dementia up to 23% lower than those who follow little of the Mediterranean gastronomic tradition. It is only a few days ago that a research according to which the Mediterranean diet keeps the brain young, which is cleaner, with less accumulation of toxic proteins.

The new work, directed by Oliver Shannon from the Newcastle University, finds its strength in numbers: the experts analyzed the data of 60,298 individuals from the UK Biobank. The authors assigned people scores using two measures of adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

What transpired

During monitoring lasted on average 9.1 years 882 cases of dementia emerged. The authors also considered each individual’s genetic risk of dementia. They found that participants with the highest adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 23% lower risk of developing dementia than those with the lowest adherence score, equal to an absolute risk reduction of 0.55%. .

No significant interaction was found between genetic risk of dementia and adherence to the Mediterranean diet, a fact which, according to the authors, could indicate that the association between greater adherence to Mediterranean diet and a reduced risk of dementia persists, regardless of an individual’s genetic risk of dementia.

The researchers conclude that a Mediterranean diet with a high intake of healthy plant-based foods may be an important intervention to incorporate into future dementia risk reduction strategies.

