Detecting signs of dementia in a patient nearly a decade before the neurological decline actually being diagnosed is possible. This was revealed by a new study conducted by researchers from theCambridge University.

The results that emerged offer a new perspective, namely that, in the future, people at risk can be screened to select who can benefit from an intervention or that suitable patients can be identified to experiment with new treatments.

Funded by the Medical Research Council with support from the NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Center, the study was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. “For some people who develop Alzheimer’s disease, memory and thinking problems may begin as early as nine years before they are diagnosed,” said Richard Oakley, Head of Research at the Alzheimer’s Society, as reported. The Guardian.

“When we looked back at the patients’ stories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment for several years before their symptoms became so evident that a diagnosis was required. The impairments were often subtle, but they involved a number of aspects of cognition, ”added Nol Swaddiwudhipong, first author of the study. “This is a step towards our ability to select those at greatest risk – for example, people over 50 or those who have high blood pressure or do not get enough exercise – and intervene at an earlier stage to help them reduce the risk ».

How did this come about?

In the study, the researchers analyzed data from the UK biobank and found impairment in several areas, such as troubleshooting and number recall, in a number of conditions, years before patients received an official diagnosis. There are currently very few effective treatments for dementia. Experts say this is partly due to the fact that the condition is often only diagnosed when symptoms appear, while the underlying problem may have started years or even decades earlier. This means that by the time patients take part in clinical trials, the disease may already be too advanced to alter its course. Until now, it was unclear whether changes in brain function could be detected before symptoms began.

In addition to gathering information on health and disease diagnoses, the researchers collected data from a variety of tests, for example troubleshooting, memory, reaction times e grip capacityas well as on the lost and onweight gain It is on number of falls suffered. This allowed them to see if there were any signs at the base when the measurements were first collected, which is between five and nine years before diagnosis.

Premature symptoms

People who later developed Alzheimer’s they scored lower than healthy individuals when it came to problem solving, reaction times, recall of number lists and memory in general. According to the study, healthy adults were also more likely to have had a fall in the previous 12 months. “People shouldn’t be overly concerned if, for example, they’re not good at remembering numbers,” said Timothy Rittman, of Cambridge’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience. “Even some healthy individuals will naturally have better or worse scores than their peers. But we would like to encourage anyone who has doubts or notices that their memory or ability to remember things is getting worse to talk to their family doctor. ‘

