Dementia: These foods, even in small amounts, increase your risk

In Germany alone, 1.8 million people suffer from dementia, and the number of cases increases by around 440,000 every year – and the trend is rising. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of dementia cases worldwide will increase by around 40 percent by 2030. The reason for this: Demographic change and the changing lifestyle factors of modern society.

Nutrition as a key in Alzheimer’s prevention research

So far, Alzheimer’s has been considered incurable. Accordingly, science is currently investing a lot of time in researching risk factors and preventive measures. It is now known that a healthy lifestyle can demonstrably reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Nutrition in particular is given great importance in prevention research.

More and more studies are showing the negative long-term effects of a diet that consists largely of processed, industrially produced foods. One Investigation from the University of São Paulo in Brazil deepens the knowledge. As the researchers write, it can be assumed that there is a clear connection between a highly processed diet and the development of Alzheimer’s.

Scientists are examining the diet and cognitive abilities of more than 10,000 test subjects

The scientists examined more than 10,000 subjects over a period of 10 years. At regular intervals, the study subjects filled out questionnaires about their eating habits and consumption of processed foods. It was between:

low-processed foods that have been maximally pasteurized (e.g. fresh, dried or frozen fruit or vegetables; whole grain products; meat; fish and milk),

that have been maximally pasteurized (e.g. fresh, dried or frozen fruit or vegetables; whole grain products; meat; fish and milk), processed foods (e.g. canned fruit; bread; cheese; salted, smoked or preserved meat and fish products) and

(e.g. canned fruit; bread; cheese; salted, smoked or preserved meat and fish products) and highly processed foods (e.g. industrially processed foods that contain oils, fats, sugar, starch or artificial flavor enhancers and therefore hardly any fresh foods).

In addition, the subjects underwent two different tests three times a year to check their mental and cognitive ability. The following skills were tested as part of the cognitive test:

Learn

Argue

Remember

Solution-oriented (thinking)

decision-making ability

Attention

Executive skills were tested using a language and comprehension test. Executive skills refer to the mental functions that people use to control their own behavior in response to the conditions of their environment.

Highly processed foods, even in small doses, increase the risk of Alzheimer’s

The result: The subjects whose diets consisted of at least 20 percent highly processed foods had a 28 percent greater risk of cognitive decline and a 25 percent greater risk of executive decline than subjects eating the least processed diets.

In terms of a 2000 calorie meal plan, that would mean that as little as 400 calories from highly processed foods is associated with a significantly increased risk of mental illness. For comparison: 400 calories does not even correspond to the energy of half a frozen pizza.

A balanced diet can compensate for negative effects

At first it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. Another observation by the researchers showed that the subjects who covered the remaining 80 percent with unprocessed foods – i.e. with fruit and vegetables, whole grain cereal products and lean protein from meat and fish – did not show any cognitive and executive decline. So it’s safe to assume that nutrient-dense, unprocessed foods will offset the negative effects of highly processed foods – presumably because the body (and mind) are still supplied with all the important micro- and macronutrients.

“Reducing highly processed foods can be an effective way of preventing cognitive disorders,” the scientists write in the research report. The findings of the researchers thus coincide with the recommendations of the so-called 80/20 rule.

If 80 percent of the diet consists of unprocessed, nutrient-rich foods, the usual 20 percent can be designed completely freely. In practice, this means, for example, that you eat three balanced, unprocessed meals, but then also “sin” with one of two snacks – this is even beneficial for your mental attitude towards nutrition and will in no way harm your health .

Other risk factors for Alzheimer’s

In addition to diet, other factors can also influence the risk of Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer Research Initiative registered association summarizes the main risk factors for dementia, most of which are related to a healthy lifestyle: