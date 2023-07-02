Dementia, these warning signs are often overlooked

Dementia is a disease that affects millions of people around the world and makes it difficult to remember things, think clearly and carry out daily activities.

Dementia can be caused by many things, including older age, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and more. What are the signs that, however, help to recognize it from the first symptoms?

One of the main problems associated with dementia is related to symptoms that distinguish it. Initially, in fact, these can be very subtle so that they are not even so easy to be distinguished. However, when they begin to become more and more frequent and visible, it is a clear sign that the disease is advanced.

The first signs of dementia

Recognizing the symptoms of dementia, therefore, is by no means a trivial matter. There are however gods alarm signals which, if recognized early, can help detect the disease earlier.

What are the signs to pay attention to (tantasalute.it) An often underestimated warning sign is the change in a person’s emotional nature. Dementia can cause changes in feelings and emotions, as well as behavior problems ranging fromapathy all’aggression. These problems can be caused by the patient’s difficulty in expressing themselves or understanding the reality that surrounds them; Dementia can cause problems communicating, including difficulty finding the right words, forget the words e language comprehension problems. A person with dementia may begin to speak incoherently or say things that don’t make sense; People with dementia may have difficulty performing daily activities such as get dressed, prepare food o take medications. These problems may be caused by the person having difficulty remembering how to perform these tasks, or understanding the instructions needed to do so. This warning sign can be particularly dangerous as the person may forget to take crucial medications or may forget how to use kitchen utensils safely. Memory impairment is one of the earliest symptoms of dementia. However, this warning sign is often overlooked or attributed to the normal situation of old age. People with dementia may forget recent or important things, such as the day’s events or the names of family and friends. People with dementia can also forget where they are and things they just said or did. This warning signal is the most obvious and should be the key to early recognition of the disease; People with dementia can become disoriented easily, even in familiar places. And they often lose their sense of direction and they don’t know how to go home. Furthermore, it may happen that you notice an obvious confusion about time and date, and have difficulty interpreting the hours or calendars. In these cases they need to be checked on sight in order not to incur great risks even for their own lives.