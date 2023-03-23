Few professionals employed, lack of figures such as nurses and physiotherapists and one structure out of 4 open only one day a week. This is what emerges from a survey on the Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementias (Cdcd) in Italy conducted by the Dementia Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health between July 2022 and February 2023. The results, referring to the 2019 activities, are presented during the webinar ‘Project Fund for Alzheimer’s and Dementias, and powered by data from the Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementias in 2022-2023)’.

According to the research, in the more than 500 Cdcds on the national territory, an average of 5 professionals work: about a third of these centers are directed by the neurologist, another third by the geriatrician and in just under another third at least two of the three fundamental medical figures operate (neurologist, geriatrician, psychiatrist), while in 5% of cases the psychiatrist coordinates. Furthermore, there is a shortage of other types of professionals (nurses, physiotherapists, speech therapists, cultural mediators) in the staff of the structures. The survey also showed that a quarter of the centers are open one day a week. Among those open 5 days a week, the majority (43.5%) are in the North, 27.5% in the Center and 24.6% in the South.

“These data give a snapshot of the critical issues of the health supply present in Italy for CDCs both in terms of the total number of professionals and the scarcity of other types of professionals other than doctors – he observes Nicholas Vanacore, director of the ISS Dementia Observatory -. From a public health point of view, it is essential to have a greater number of professionals and personnel with different profiles in the CDCs, a crucial node for the diagnosis and management of people with dementia, in order to be able to give more and more value to a job of an interprofessional team and to make it available and widespread throughout the national territory. These are very important data since we are talking about a problem that involves around two million people with mild cognitive impairment or dementia in Italy and around three million Italians, including family members and caregivers, who live with them”.

512 CDCDs out of 540 (95%) participated in the survey. 80.9% are present on the national territory with single offices while 19.1% have territorial branches for a total of further 163 structures. The CDCs are located for 9.2% in the Universities/IRCSS, for 44.1% in the territory and for 46.7% in hospitals. There are a total of 2,568 professionals who work there, 14% of whom are unstructured.