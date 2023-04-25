Demographic and social change: Visionary ideas for modern care in old age / Seven exemplary projects nominated for the Marie Simon care prize

Berlin – The seven projects nominated for the Marie Simon Nursing Award show exemplary tried-and-tested solutions as to how our society can meet the current challenges of caring for our elderly and people in need of care. The competition is organized by spectrumK GmbH in cooperation with the German Association of Towns and Municipalities and is under the patronage of the federal government’s authorized representative, Claudia Moll (Member of the Bundestag). The nominees and the award winners will be honored at the Berlin Nursing Conference.

With demographic change, the demand for nursing care is increasing. However, due to limited resources – both human and financial – capacities cannot be increased indefinitely. Approaches are therefore required as to how resources can be conserved or used in a more targeted manner, or how more can be gained. But the requirements are not only changing in terms of quantity. Our society is becoming more diverse and mobile. With the changing life plans, the expectations of how we want to live and be cared for in old age are also changing.

The themes of the nominated projects reflect these developments. Among other things, it is about developing new and up-to-date ideas for life in old age or ensuring that adequate and desired care can be provided until the end of life. With the aging of the population, the number of people suffering from dementia is increasing – and this is increasingly happening even before retirement age. Specialized counseling and support services must be available. Securing the need for skilled workers is becoming increasingly urgent. Here, too, the nominees show the variety of facets, for example the support of people with migration and refugee experience in the nursing profession and measures to reduce the dropout rate in training. However, the reorganization of structures and processes in the hospital, through which nursing skills can be used more effectively, can also be found in the projects of the nominees.

The nominees of the Marie Simon Care Award 2023:

Advice mobile dementia (Alzheimer Gesellschaft Schleswig-Holstein eV self-help dementia, state association)

KESS “Creative – committed – self-confident – independent” (Alzheimer Gesellschaft Wiesbaden eV)

Farm-WG (Farm shared apartment)

The day hospice – new ways of caring for seriously ill people (day hospice St. Vincent)

Stepping stone for care (Bonn association for care and health professions eV)

Successfully qualify for nursing (IN VIA Cologne eV)

My Station – For everyone who wants to help shape things. (Klinikum Aschaffenburg-Alzenau gGmbH)

“With the Marie Simon care prize, we are addressing the initiators of projects to improve the situation of older people or people in need of care very broadly,” explains Antje Kendziorra, member of the management of spectrumK GmbH and the Berlin Care Conference. “This gives us a good impression of the variety of topics that are relevant to nursing. Above all, we can identify needs at an early stage and publicize opportunities.” “Care takes place locally, where people live,” adds Dr. Gerd Landsberg, Executive President of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities. “With the competition, we are therefore inviting the regionally anchored actors to exchange experiences and imitate them.”

The Marie Simon Nursing Prize seeks innovative projects and solutions to issues relating to the care and support of older people or people in need of care. The competition has been organized by spectrumK GmbH in cooperation with the German Association of Towns and Municipalities since 2014. Initiatives, organisations, companies and individuals can apply. By participating in the competition, the submitters present themselves to the professional public and are at the center of a learning process that contributes to the sustainable development of care, but also of the projects themselves. The award winners will be honored at the Berlin Nursing Conference on November 9, 2023.

Find out more at www.berliner-pflegekonferenz.de.