12:30 The route of the procession The demonstration starts from Piazza Santissima Annunziata. It will pass through: via della Colonna, Piazza D’Azeglio, Via della Mattonaia, Via Santa Verdiana, Via dell’Agnolo, Via de’ Macci, via Ghibellina, via delle Conce, via San Giuseppe, via delle Casine, Lungarno della Zecca Vecchia, Piazza Cavalleggeri, Corso Tintori, Via Magliabechi. The procession will end in Santa Croce square. Expected times: 14-15.

13:15 The communiqué of Anti-Fascist Florence “We have declared that we want to be in that square to develop a political dialectic with respect to its contents with particular attention to the development of relationships capable of increasing the possibilities of a demonstration that looks to the future and does not end with the ‘big event’ (…). If the police wanted to push us in a different direction from the one we had chosen, we respond with the collective intelligence of staying on the ground we had already declared”. With this release Anti-fascist Florence let it be known that he will be present at the event, meeting in Piazza d’Azeglio at 2 pm.

13:31 The squares fill up Piazza Santissima Annunziata, the starting point of the procession promoted by the trade unions of the Cgil, Cisl and Uil schools, begins to fill up with people in defense of the school and the Constitution. In the square between first banners there is that of Michelangelo high schoolaccompanied by the inscription «anti-fascist». Among the people already in the square there is already Rossano Rossi, secretary of the CGIL Toscana. It also fills up D’Azeglio square, from where the piece of procession of the Cpa Firenze Sud and the antagonists will start. Here, among others, there are also some workers from the former Gkn.

14:1 Present schools Some delegations of students and teachers of the Michelangelo high school, Leonardo Da Vinci, Salvemini-Duca’Aosta e Hunchbacks–Time. Andrea, a last year student at the Michelangiolo high school, told us: “We are here because it is right to be anti-fascists. The attack was of a squad type, taking away the word is never democratic ”. Many support the principal of the Leonardo Da Vinci scientific high school Annalisa Savino for the circular sent to their students.

14:15 The procession now in Piazza D’Azeglio The procession that started from Piazza Santissima Annunziata has arrived now in Piazza D’Azeglio, armored by police and carabinieri trucks. Already present in the square are some students, professors as well as some former GKN workers, and demonstrators from other associations.

14:21 Nicola Zingaretti in the square Also present at the procession Nicola Zingaretti who declared: “The theme is the beauty of the square, it unites different generations. Whoever signed the Constitution I think is happy that the Constitution is still so alive”.

14:27 Waiting for Schlein and Conte Elly Schlein e Joseph Conte they are not present at the procession, but are expected in Piazza Santa Croce. Maurizio Landinisecretary of the CGIL, is instead in the first rows of the procession.

14:33 Backing vocals for Alfredo Cospito Many protesters are chanting “Hello beautiful” in the streets of the center. In Piazza D’Azeglio choirs are heard in support of Alfredo Cospito: “Out Alfredo from 41 bis”. Present flags of Palestine and Tito’s Yugoslavia.

14:39 Police Headquarters: 10,000 people present I’m around the 10.000 i participants in the event. This is the data released by the Florence police station.

14:45 Smoke bombs at the Michelangelo high school During the passage of the Filcams cordon in front of the Michelangiolo classical high school, gods were lit smoke bombs reds. Participants sing outside the school”We are all antifascists”. The procession is now entering via San Giuseppe.

14:56 Schlein at the procession next to Nardella The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella he is currently at the head of the procession with the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. In Piazza Signoria and Piazza Santa Croce the notes of “Life is beautiful” resound. The arrival of the new secretary of the Democratic Party was greeted by applause from the demonstrators. The deputies were present with her Emiliano Fossi, Alessandro Zan e Beppe Provenzano.

15:15 Giani: “Very well attended event” Also present at the event was the president of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani: “A highly attended event full of values. Around the principal’s letter are enclosed those values ​​that allow us to have solid roots in our constitution and with this to look to the future. It’s a beautiful event,” said Giani.

15:20 Principal Annalisa Savino present There is also the principal of the Leonardo Da Vinci high school Annalisa Savino. Parade with other participants from his school. This is what we learn from the organizers. The principal is the author of the letter in which she recalled that “fascism was born of indifference”.

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein stopped to talk to some students who were displaying a banner from the Michelangiolo high school, where the attack took place, the developments of which led to the organization of the demonstration underway in Florence. The students waited for Schlein and sang Bella ciao when he arrived. In the meantime, interventions have begun in Piazza Santa Croce.