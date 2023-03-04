news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, MARCH 03 – Brazil could finally win the battle against dengue, a disease transmitted by the ‘aedes aegypti’ mosquito that kills thousands of people every year in the South American country and beyond: the National Surveillance Agency Healthcare (Anvisa) has in fact approved the registration of a new vaccine against the virus, Qdenga (TAK-003), from the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma.



It is the first immunizer authorized in Brazil for those who have never come into contact with dengue, but it can also be applied to those who have already had the disease, reports the G1 news portal.



According to Anvisa, Qdenga is indicated for the age group of 4 to 60 years and is applied in a two-dose schedule, with an interval of three months between applications. The vaccine consists of four different serotypes of the virus that causes the disease.



After Anvisa’s approval, Qdenga can now be sold in Brazil in the private network and in the Unified Health System (Sus), if the Ministry of Health so decides.



Until now, the only dengue vaccine available in the country was Dengvaxia, produced by the French laboratory Sanofi Pasteur, but it is only recommended for those who have already been infected. (HANDLE).

