Dengue Case in Prato: Urgent Disinfestation Measures Implemented to Combat Virus Spread

Dengue Case Reported in Prato Following Return from Tropical Country

Prato, August 29, 2023 – A case of dengue has been confirmed in Prato, Italy, involving a citizen who recently returned from a trip to a tropical country. The Santo Stefano hospital reported the case of dengue to the local health authority, prompting immediate action.

In response to the report, the public health service of Prato has initiated necessary measures, including an epidemiological investigation and inspections to determine the affected area, as stated by the Local health authority Tuscany center.

In an effort to safeguard public health, the Municipality of Prato has swiftly acted upon the recommendation of the public health service. An urgent intervention for disinfestation, specifically targeting the tiger mosquito – the main vector of the dengue virus, has been ordered. The disinfestation took place yesterday evening at 18:00 and was carried out by professionals from the public hygiene service, in collaboration with municipal police and a contracted disinfestation company appointed by the Municipality.

To ensure adequate precautionary measures, the population living in the affected area, particularly in the vicinity of the racecourse, has been informed of necessary precautions through door-to-door leafleting. Information material has been distributed in two languages, Italian and Chinese. Additionally, a press release was issued by the Municipality yesterday afternoon, highlighting all the precautions that need to be taken.

The Municipality of Prato, in close coordination with the public health service and the disinfestation company, remains committed to controlling the spread of dengue and providing necessary support to the affected population. Public awareness campaigns and continuous monitoring efforts will be carried out to prevent further cases and ensure the well-being of residents.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne infectious disease prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. While it is rare in Italy, the prompt actions taken by the authorities aim to contain the virus and safeguard the community’s health. Vigilance and cooperation from the public are crucial in preventing the spread of dengue.

