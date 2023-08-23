Dengue Cases in Lazio: Local Transmission and Measures Implemented

Two Cases of Dengue Confirmed in Lazio, Italy

ROME – The Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of Dengue in the Lazio region, following another case in Latina. The first patient, a Roman on holiday in Circeo, is now receiving treatment from the ASL Rm2, while the second patient remains infected in the capital city. The cases are not related to travel to areas endemic for the infection.

Both patients are on the road to recovery, and all necessary procedures for prophylaxis and disinfection of the affected areas have been activated, according to the Ministry of Health. Measures have also been implemented to prevent transmission through blood and blood component donations from potentially viraemic asymptomatic donors. Vector monitoring and control measures have been initiated in areas frequented by the patients.

The Ministry of Health is currently conducting epidemiological and entomological investigations to determine the places of exposure and potential chains of transmission. While awaiting the results, the health directorate of the Lazio Region suggests home isolation for anyone who is a possible, probable, or confirmed case for seven days from the onset of symptoms. Protective measures against insect bites are also recommended to help interrupt the transmission of the virus.

Dengue is an acute febrile syndrome caused by an RNA virus transmitted by infected mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, particularly A aegyptii and A albopictus (tiger mosquito), which are common in Italy. Although most people with dengue do not experience symptoms, those who do may have high fever, headache, myalgia, nausea, and rash.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been 79 imported cases of Dengue identified in Italy. These imported cases do not differ in clinical characteristics from native ones. The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation nationwide.

Efforts are underway to reduce the spread of the disease and protect the population from further infections. It is crucial for individuals to follow the recommended preventive measures and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms related to Dengue.

The Lazio region and the National Plan for the surveillance, prevention, and response to arbovirosis (Pna) are actively working to control the situation and prevent further cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

