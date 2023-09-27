Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy: 36 Confirmed Cases and 200 Imported Cases in 2021

Dengue Fever Cases on the Rise in Italy: 36 Locally Transmitted Cases Reported

September 28, 2021

Italy is experiencing a slight increase in Dengue fever cases, with 36 confirmed cases transmitted locally as of September 25th. These findings were reported in the latest Dengue fever bulletin released by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). The total number of cases, including imported cases from other countries, has now reached 236 since the beginning of the year.

The regions most affected by Dengue fever in Italy are Lombardy, with 81 cases, and Lazio, with 48 cases. These regions have been identified as hotspots for Dengue transmission. Other regions also reported cases, although in smaller numbers.

The average age of those affected by Dengue fever in Italy is 35.5 years, indicating that people of various age groups are susceptible to the disease. Additionally, 54.6% of the reported cases are male.

Comparing these latest findings with the previous update, there has been an increase in both local transmission cases and total cases. Previously, there were 27 confirmed cases transmitted locally, bringing the total to 181.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It typically causes high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and a rash. In some cases, it can progress to a severe form known as Dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be life-threatening.

Authorities in Italy are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to control the spread of the disease. Efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, such as stagnant water, are being implemented to reduce mosquito populations.

Prevention measures, such as wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper sanitation, are also being promoted to minimize the risk of mosquito bites and subsequent infection.

The public is advised to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with Dengue fever, especially if they have recently traveled to regions where the disease is prevalent.

While the number of Dengue fever cases in Italy remains relatively low compared to other countries, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent further spread. Increased awareness and community participation are essential in combating the disease and protecting public health.

For more information and updates on Dengue fever in Italy, the public can refer to the resources provided by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) and local health authorities.

