Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy: Surveillance and Collaboration Key

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy with 81 Reported, 13 in Lazio

Cases of Dengue fever are on the rise in Italy, with a total of 81 reported cases so far this year. Out of these, 13 cases have been confirmed in the Lazio region. The director of Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Angelo Aliquò, provided an update on the situation, stating that there are currently no other autochthonous cases of Dengue in Lazio. He reassured the public that surveillance measures are in place and working effectively.

The Inmi Spallanzani of Rome is committed to fighting arbovirus diseases, with the new Director-General Aliquò vowing to strengthen efforts in this area. Collaboration with local health authorities, zooprophylactic institutes, research institutions, and municipalities is a key aspect of their approach.

During the end of August, two patients were admitted to Spallanzani for Dengue fever treatment. Fortunately, they did not experience serious complications and were discharged after receiving appropriate medical care.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. It causes symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and a rash. In severe cases, it can lead to Dengue hemorrhagic fever or Dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening.

Preventive measures such as maintaining clean and mosquito-free environments, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing are crucial in reducing the risk of Dengue infections. Public awareness campaigns and effective surveillance systems are vital for early detection and control of the disease.

With the increasing number of cases in Italy, authorities are urging the public to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate potential breeding sites. It is important for individuals to report any suspected cases to healthcare providers promptly to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

The Italian government is closely monitoring the Dengue situation and working with relevant agencies to control the spread of the disease. Efforts are being made to strengthen surveillance and prevention strategies to mitigate the impact of Dengue in the country.

While the current number of Dengue cases in Italy may seem small compared to other regions, it is crucial to remain vigilant and proactive in order to prevent further spread of the disease. Public cooperation and adherence to preventive measures are essential in managing the Dengue situation effectively.

