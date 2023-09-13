Dengue Cases Soar to 14 in Lodi Province: Local Transmission and Global Concerns

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Lodi: Local Mosquitoes Transmitting Virus

LODI – The province of Lodi in Lombardy, Italy, has seen a steep increase in dengue cases this year, reaching a total of 14 diagnoses so far. This data has been released by the Higher Institute of Health, which also reveals that Lombardy has reported a total of 50 cases and Italy as a whole has recorded 165 cases. Out of these, 19 are believed to be locally transmitted through mosquito bites.

The Aedes mosquitoes, including the notorious Tiger mosquito, have been responsible for transmitting the dengue virus to healthy individuals. These mosquitoes draw blood from infected individuals and subsequently inject the virus into others through mosquito bites. It is estimated that in Italy, these mosquitoes have infected 19 people through local transmission.

Moreover, other cases of dengue in Italy are thought to have been contracted by tourists during their visits to countries where dengue fever is more common, such as South America and the Far East. Similar outbreaks of indigenous dengue have also been recorded in France this year.

Dengue fever, a potentially debilitating viral illness, has been a cause for concern in recent years. Several European countries, including Croatia, France, Spain, and Italy, have confirmed previous outbreaks. Globally, an alarming 400 million people are affected by dengue each year, with the hemorrhagic form proving fatal in rare instances. However, it is worth noting that 80 percent of cases exhibit no symptoms.

Interestingly, while multiple infections of dengue can be much more dangerous, it is important to acknowledge that a sick individual cannot transmit the virus to other humans or animals directly, unless they are bitten by an Aedes mosquito. These mosquitoes are recognized by their distinctive white stripes.

Efforts to prevent the further spread of dengue are crucial, focusing on measures such as mosquito control and public awareness campaigns. Local authorities are continually working towards minimizing the impact of dengue and ensuring the well-being of residents and tourists alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

