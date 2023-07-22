Dengue Cases Surge: Reported Cases Increase Eight-Fold Since 2000, Says WHO

Dengue Cases Reach Record Highs, WHO Warns of Pandemic Threat

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of reported dengue fever cases has increased eight-fold since 2000, reaching a staggering 4.2 million in 2022. This alarming rise in cases is partly attributed to global warming, which creates favorable conditions for mosquitoes that carry and spread the virus.

Raman Velayudhan, a specialist in the WHO’s Department of Tropical Disease Control, has stated that approximately half of the world‘s population is at risk of contracting dengue fever. The disease’s incidence has been steadily increasing worldwide, with Peru even declaring a state of emergency in most regions. In a January warning, the WHO named dengue fever as the fastest-spreading tropical disease globally and a potential “pandemic threat.”

According to Velayudhan, the number of cases reported to the WHO reached an all-time high in 2019, with 5.2 million cases recorded in 129 countries. This year, the world is on track to surpass 4 million cases, largely dependent on the Asian monsoon season. However, it is important to note that reported cases represent merely a fraction of the total infections, as most cases are asymptomatic. The WHO emphasizes that the disease is fatal in less than 1% of people.

Dengue fever is caused by a virus transmitted by infected mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes genus, including the Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito) and Aedes albopictus (tiger mosquito). The disease typically manifests 4-7 days after an infected mosquito bite and can present as high fever, headache, and joint pain. In severe cases, known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, the disease can be fatal.

The increasing prevalence of dengue fever is attributed to a warmer climate that facilitates faster mosquito breeding and enables the virus to replicate more rapidly in humans. With global warming and climate change showing no signs of abating, the WHO warns that dengue fever cases could continue to rise in the coming years.

It is crucial for governments and health organizations to prioritize efforts to control mosquito populations, implement effective vector control measures, and raise public awareness about the importance of personal protection against mosquito bites. Additionally, research to develop vaccines and antiviral treatments is essential to mitigate the impact of dengue fever and prevent it from becoming a full-blown global health crisis.

As the world faces this growing threat, swift and coordinated action is necessary to curb the spread of dengue fever and protect vulnerable populations from the potentially severe consequences of the disease.

