Dengue epidemic, thousands infected: alarm from Bassetti

Dengue fever is becoming epidemic in Argentina. There are about 41,000 cases of dengue fever in the country and 39 people have died from it.

According to Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease department of a Genoese clinic, the cases of the disease are spreading throughout Europe. Southern France is particularly affected; cases have also been recorded in England and in Italia.

Matteo Bassetti, an infectious disease specialist quoted by the Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, says that “dengue is scary” in South America. In addition, he warns that this disease is spreading in Europe.

Dengue fever is on the rise in Europe and France is among the countries where there are autochthonous cases, i.e. not contracted abroad but from people who have been infected locally while living far from tropical areas (in this case, southern France ). This could be connected to “globalization” or to other factors related to climate change, such as the growing urbanization of these areas and travel between continents for work reasons,” explained Bassetti.

Dengue how it is transmitted

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the dengue virus. The mosquito species that can transmit this disease are Aedes aegypti (the yellow fever mosquito) and Aedes albopictus (the Tiger mosquito).

The process of transmission occurs through the bite, but not really due to it. Dengue, in fact, is transmitted because mosquitoes have already bitten a sick person.

The lethality of the disease is made evident by its impact on the Argentine populations.

