Dengue fever, epidemic in Argentina: over 41,000 cases and 39 deaths

Argentina has been experiencing a major dengue fever epidemic for more than a month. 39 people have died since the beginning of the year in Argentina from dengue, a viral disease produced by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegyptique, and at least 41,257 people have contracted the infection. These are data, the latter, above the cases that occurred in recent years, and in particular 48.4% more than in 2020, the year in which there were 26 deaths. At the origin of the epidemic there are several factors, including the heat wave (which has decreased in recent days and autumn temperatures are already observed) or the inefficiency of some preventive methods such as fumigation.

The affected areas

The news portal Infobae indicates that the current 39 deaths – a historical record – are distributed in nine zones: province of Buenos Aires (1), city of Buenos Aires (2), Jujuy (6), Salta (10) , Santa Fe (7), Santiago del Estero (1), Tucumán (9), Entre Ríos (1) and Córdoba (2).

He virus

Sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health reported that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan was detected in all the samples studied, which until now had not been circulating in Argentina, but in Brazil and Peru. It is a Denv-2 serotype native to Southeast Asia, which in the Latin American region was isolated for the first time in 2019, in Peru. The circulation of the Southeast Asian genotype has a higher speed: the mosquito, after biting an already infected person, becomes infected in less time, which makes this gnotype much faster in its ability to continue transmitting the disease . There is little data on its characteristics on the Cosmopolitan variant, but it is considered among the most aggressive.