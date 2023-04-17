Dengue fever, first case in France: here are the symptoms

The main cause is due to sudden climate changes. What was worrying was the infection, in September 2022, of a British woman in Nice, in the south of France
In Europe there are many more areas that are becoming vulnerable to Dengue disease, transmitted by the bite of the Aedes mosquito and known – for the pain it causes – as “bone-crushing” fever. The main cause is due to sudden climate changes. What was worrying was the infection, in September 2022, of a British woman in Nice, in the south of France. (I STUDY)
Symptoms
The 44-year-old experienced fever, headache behind her eyes, body aches and a widespread, blanching erythematous rash (which can occur with a range of infections). The British tourist had returned to the UK the day before her symptoms started and she had not traveled anywhere other than the French Riviera. Through the analyzes there was then confirmation of an acute infection with the dengue virus. The woman did not require medical attention and was monitored on an outpatient basis. Between June and September 2022, the Agence Regionale de Santé (Ars) in France reported three distinct outbreaks of indigenous transmission of the dengue virus, i.e. infections contracted on the national territory without the patients having traveled abroad. The problem is, and remains, climate change. The sub-tropical climate is a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes which transmit the virus. Virus that could spread around the world given what is happening globally. Many scientists are convinced that Dengue outbreaks will become more frequent in the coming years due to extreme weather conditions with frequent showers and humid weather.
Dengue: a case in Pietrasanta, disinfestation ordered
How it is transmitted
As is now known, Dengue is an infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus which is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes which in turn have stung an infected person. The most effective mosquito in transmission is the Aedes aegypti, typical of tropical regions (it does not exist in Italy) but also the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) already reported throughout southern Europe can contribute to the infection, albeit less effectively. There is no news of any direct contagion between humans. Furthermore, dengue has a very low mortality rate, around 1% of cases which however rises to 40% when the disease complicates into the hemorrhagic form. In about 75% of cases the disease is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed. How is the situation in Italy? Dozens of cases of dengue are reported every year, but in general these are infections acquired abroad. In the latest Epicentro report referring to 2022, there are 114 confirmed cases.