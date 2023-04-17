Dengue fever, first case in France: here are the symptoms

The main cause is due to sudden climate changes. What was worrying was the infection, in September 2022, of a British woman in Nice, in the south of France Your browser does not support HTML5

In Europe there are many more areas that are becoming vulnerable to Dengue disease, transmitted by the bite of the Aedes mosquito and known – for the pain it causes – as “bone-crushing” fever. The main cause is due to sudden climate changes. What was worrying was the infection, in September 2022, of a British woman in Nice, in the south of France. (I STUDY)

Symptoms The 44-year-old experienced fever, headache behind her eyes, body aches and a widespread, blanching erythematous rash (which can occur with a range of infections). The British tourist had returned to the UK the day before her symptoms started and she had not traveled anywhere other than the French Riviera. Through the analyzes there was then confirmation of an acute infection with the dengue virus. The woman did not require medical attention and was monitored on an outpatient basis. Between June and September 2022, the Agence Regionale de Santé (Ars) in France reported three distinct outbreaks of indigenous transmission of the dengue virus, i.e. infections contracted on the national territory without the patients having traveled abroad. The problem is, and remains, climate change. The sub-tropical climate is a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes which transmit the virus. Virus that could spread around the world given what is happening globally. Many scientists are convinced that Dengue outbreaks will become more frequent in the coming years due to extreme weather conditions with frequent showers and humid weather. deepening Dengue: a case in Pietrasanta, disinfestation ordered

How it is transmitted As is now known, Dengue is an infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus which is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes which in turn have stung an infected person. The most effective mosquito in transmission is the Aedes aegypti, typical of tropical regions (it does not exist in Italy) but also the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) already reported throughout southern Europe can contribute to the infection, albeit less effectively. There is no news of any direct contagion between humans. Furthermore, dengue has a very low mortality rate, around 1% of cases which however rises to 40% when the disease complicates into the hemorrhagic form. In about 75% of cases the disease is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed. How is the situation in Italy? Dozens of cases of dengue are reported every year, but in general these are infections acquired abroad. In the latest Epicentro report referring to 2022, there are 114 confirmed cases. deepening Dengue, case in the historic center of Lucca, disinfestation

See also Experts warn why you shouldn't buy cheap medicines abroad Health and wellness Influenza: symptoms, incubation and transmission. What you need to know Go to the photo gallery

It has officially opened flu season. According to the latest update InfluNetportal managed by the ISS, in the period October 24-30 in Italy there was a “sharp increase” in the number of cases related to flu and flu-like syndromes. They value each other 284,700 almost in the reference week of the survey, with aincidence equal to 4.8 cases for every thousand assisted. Influenza viruses and respiratory viruses (including rhinoviruses and Covid-19) also contribute to this increase Go to the photo gallery

In the forty-third week of 2022 the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold e higher than those recorded in the last two seasons. Those most affected are the children beyond under of the five years of age. In this age group the incidence rises to 19.6 cases every thousand assisted. Among those aged between five and 14, the incidence is 5.89; among those aged between 15 and 64 it drops to 3.94 and for individuals aged 65 and over it drops to 2.87 Go to the photo gallery

InfluNet estimates are processed on the basis of data sent by sentinel doctors on the Italian territory (723 in the reference week). Among the regions that have activated surveillance, in some there is a incidence level of flu-like illnesses higher than the “basal threshold”. It happens in Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Sicily. However, the data is partial: five territories – Bolzano, Veneto, Campania, Calabria, Sardinia – have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance See also what happened, really? - Free Daily Go to the photo gallery

