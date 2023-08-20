Dengue Fever Hits Lombardy: Everything You Need to Know About the First Case

Dengue Fever, a viral illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, has made its way to the Lombardy region in Italy with the first reported case in the province of Lodi. The infected individual is a 70-year-old man who is currently receiving treatment at Crema hospital.

The news was announced by the Directorate General of Welfare of the Lombardy Region, in collaboration with Ats Milano and Ats Valpadana, the Prevention Departments involved in planning and executing the necessary interventions to control the spread of the virus. These interventions include a comprehensive process of disinfection in areas frequented by the infected person.

According to the Higher Institute of Health, common symptoms of Dengue Fever include high fever, severe headache, pain around and behind the eyes, muscle aches, and skin irritations that may cover most of the body. These symptoms typically appear 3-4 days after the onset of fever.

The case has been promptly reported to the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health to ensure necessary actions are taken to contain the virus. The welfare management emphasizes the importance for citizens to protect themselves from mosquito bites, particularly for older individuals or those most vulnerable to the effects of the disease.

In order to prevent mosquito bites, it is advisable to use mosquito repellents when outdoors and to employ insecticides, as well as mosquito nets, indoors. These precautions can greatly reduce the risk of contracting Dengue Fever.

With the first case of Dengue Fever in Lombardy, public health authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and protect themselves from mosquito bites. Adequate information and awareness will play a vital role in combating the spread of this potentially harmful virus.