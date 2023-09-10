Dengue fever in Germany? “It’s just a matter of time,” says virologist

In Germany and Europe, interest in the topic of dengue fever has so far been limited – until cases were recently confirmed on Lake Garda. Now the tropical disease seems to be getting closer. Answers to the most important questions.

What is known about the Lake Garda Falls?

So far, six cases of dengue fever have been registered by the European disease protection agency. One speaks of the “Lombardy cluster”. What’s special: Dengue fever is usually a tropical disease that particularly affects travelers or those returning from travel. But none of the infected people are said to have traveled before; the disease was “locally acquired”. This means that those affected became infected on site through the bite of an infected tiger mosquito (which had previously bitten an infected person and now spreads the virus).

Experts reassure and recommend quickly combating the mosquitoes on site. The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Italy and urgently advises people to protect themselves from mosquito bites – for example by wearing appropriate clothing and anti-mosquito products. Holidaymakers should also find out about vaccination in advance (see below). However, a vaccination is not required for a vacation in Italy.

Is there now cause for concern?

In an interview with SWR, virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit emphasizes that one should “be very careful and not panic.” Because: There have been dengue virus cases for years that have occurred in Spain, Italy or France and were also acquired there. In France, for example, 60 cases were registered last year.

He sums up: “So this is nothing new for us. Nevertheless, it is of course something that you have to deal with as a scientist.”

Are there already cases in Germany?

Yes, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there are around 1,000 illnesses every year in Germany. However, so far these have only been imported infections, mostly from Southeast Asia. Almost every third disease was acquired in Thailand.

However, experts believe that this will change. “It’s just a matter of time,” says Schmidt-Chanasit. Because: “The tiger mosquito is also spreading in Germany.” According to the RKI, it occurs in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, but also in places in Fürth, Jena and Berlin.

And: The larger this tiger mosquito population, the greater the risk that they will bite someone returning from a trip and that local cells will then develop. However: “We are not talking about large outbreaks here, but rather individual cases, smaller clusters, because then we simply have temperatures in autumn that no longer allow transmission,” says virologist Schmidt-Chanasit.

How do tiger mosquitoes differ from domestic mosquitoes?

Compared to native mosquitoes, Asian tiger mosquitoes are much smaller and also more skittish. They are also active during the day, while local mosquitoes are more active at dusk and at night.

What are the symptoms of dengue fever?

The most common symptoms include

sudden high fever, very severe headache, very unpleasant joint and muscle pain, rash spreading from trunk to arms, legs and face and pain behind the eyes, weakness and fatigue.

Symptoms usually appear four to ten days after a mosquito bite. If symptoms are severe, those affected should consult a doctor immediately.

In around one percent of cases, severe dengue fever develops with shock, coagulation disorders, bleeding and multi-organ failure. Warning signals include persistent vomiting, shortness of breath, bleeding from the mucous membranes, an enlarged liver, but also behavioral changes such as lethargy or restlessness. However, severe cases usually only occur with the second dengue infection.

How can you protect yourself?

There is currently no antiviral treatment for dengue. Allowed are two vaccines. The first – Dengvaxia from Sanofi – is now limited to people aged 9 to 45 who live in an endemic area and have previously had a dengue infection due to complications in healthy people who have not yet been infected. The second – Qdenga from Takeda – was only approved by the EU Commission in December; it has fewer side effects.

In addition, anti-mosquito sprays, mosquito nets and long clothing help to avoid bites. Also remove small open water areas, such as flower pots, rain barrels or old car tires. These are potential breeding grounds for the eggs of the Asian tiger mosquito.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

