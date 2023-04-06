10
by Donatella Zorzetto
“The incidence of infections caused by arboviruses – such as Dengue, Zika and Chingungunya – has grown significantly worldwide in recent decades. Around half of the world‘s population is now at risk of dengue, with the number estimated at 100-400 million of infections that occur every year”.
West Nile and Marburg virus, fear of contagion grows
by Donatella Zorzetto
Dengue, the WHO alarm
It is the picture drawn up by the World Health Organization that provides an update on the situation of these diseases, which spread from mosquitoes to people and “are causing an increasing number of outbreaks around the world, with climate change, …
See also ASL TO 3: Otolaryngology clinics open today and Wednesday for the head and neck cancer prevention campaign