Dengue Outbreak in Lombardy Causes More Concern than Covid, Says Infectious Diseases Expert

Dengue Outbreak in Lombardy More Worrisome Than Covid, Says Infectious Diseases Clinic Director

In a recent Facebook post, Matteo Bassetti, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, expressed his concern over the dengue outbreak in Lombardy. According to Bassetti, the situation regarding dengue should be a priority over Covid-19. This statement came after he reviewed the latest bulletin from the Higher Institute of Health, which reported both native and imported cases of dengue.

Bassetti emphasized the urgency of addressing the dengue outbreak, stating, “Other than Covid! We should worry more about the Dengue outbreak in Lombardy. According to the latest data, 50 cases have been reported since the beginning of the year throughout Lombardy, making it the region with the highest incidence in Italy. In the last week alone, there has been a 15% increase in reported infections.”

Italy has currently recorded 165 cases of patients infected by the bite of a tiger mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus. Out of these cases, 146 were individuals infected while traveling abroad, and the remaining 19 were infected within Italy. Bassetti called for increased efforts in disinfestation practices to combat the tiger mosquito population, which poses a significant threat to citizens.

Bassetti’s concerns are supported by the data provided by the Higher Institute of Health. Since the beginning of the year, Italy has reported a total of 165 cases of dengue infections, with 19 of them being native cases. The rest of the cases were imported from other countries, primarily through travel. The Higher Institute of Health also highlighted the favorable climatic conditions contributing to the proliferation of the Aedes albopictus mosquito, commonly known as the tiger mosquito, which serves as the vector for dengue transmission.

The ISS also noted that dengue outbreaks have been observed in various European countries, including France, Croatia, Spain, and Italy. In 2023, France reported cases of autochthonous (indigenous) dengue, highlighting the need for proactive measures to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Bassetti’s statement serves as a reminder to heed the advice of experts and prioritize efforts to control and prevent the transmission of dengue, a disease that currently poses a more immediate threat in Lombardy than Covid-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

