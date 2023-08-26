Dengue Outbreak: Suspected Case Reported in Bologna

Suspected Imported Case of Dengue in Bologna

Bologna, Italy – The Municipal authorities in Bologna have reported a suspected imported case of Dengue in the city. The local health organization, Ausl, has initiated investigations in the Santo Stefano and Porto-Zaragoza districts to determine the extent of the infection.

Dengue is an infectious disease that typically has a mild course, with symptoms lasting for about a week. However, joint pain can persist for several months. Treatment for Dengue is mainly symptomatic, focusing on reducing pain.

As a precautionary measure, the Municipality of Bologna has enacted prophylaxis protocols. Daytime disinfection processes are already underway in the vicinity of the affected person’s residence, in order to prevent any secondary cases from occurring.

The treatment areas include several locations, such as via Francesco Petrarca, viale Antonio Aldini, vicolo Spirito Santo, via Giovanni Boccaccio, via Pastrengo, walls of Porta D’Azeglio, via San Frediano, and via della Libertà.

The Municipality has appealed to all residents, condominium administrators, commercial operators, and anyone with open areas or homes in these areas to cooperate with the disinfestation workers. They are requested to allow access for treatments and removal of any larval outbreaks present in private courtyards. Additionally, residents are advised to empty any stagnant water found on balconies, terraces, or window sills.

Furthermore, the Municipality has advised residents to keep their windows closed during nighttime hours while the disinfestation measures are being carried out in the road areas. These interventions will continue until August 28. However, in the event of rain or strong winds, the treatments will be postponed.

The Ausl will analyze the collected samples to confirm the suspected case. If the results turn out negative, the treatments will be suspended.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The infection is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. However, with increasing global travel and changing climate patterns, cases of Dengue have been reported in non-endemic areas as well.

The Municipal authorities urge all residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. This includes regular use of mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothes, and eliminating any potential breeding sites for mosquitoes, such as standing water.

While Dengue is generally non-fatal, it can lead to severe complications in some cases. Symptoms usually include high fever, severe headaches, and body pain. If anyone experiences such symptoms, it is advised to seek medical attention promptly.

The Municipality of Bologna, in coordination with the Ausl, will continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary measures to control the spread of Dengue in the city. They also encourage residents to stay informed through official channels and cooperate in the efforts to combat the disease.

For more information on Dengue prevention and symptoms, residents are advised to consult their healthcare providers or visit the official website of the Municipal authorities.

