Dengue, record deaths in Argentina. WHO alarm grows

In the South American country, deaths are 48% more than in 2020. According to the WHO, about half of the world ‘s population is now at risk

It is a dengue emergency in Argentina, where the epidemic records a historical record of deaths. In 2023 there are already 41,257 cases and 39 deaths. An increase of 48.4% compared to 2020. Numbers that raise the alarm globally.

Sources from the Argentine Ministry of Health report that the serotype 2-Cosmopolitan was detected in all the samples studied, which so far had not been circulating in the country but only in Brazil and Peru. It is a Denv-2 serotype native to South-East Asia, which …